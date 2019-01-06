Moen Introduces Flo by Moen, a First-of-Its-Kind Water Supply Control System at CES 2019

Revolutionary System Gives Homeowners the Power to Monitor, Control and Conserve Water in the Home via Their Smartphone to Help Prevent Water Damage and Waste

Did you know more than one trillion gallons of water can be lost each year across the U.S. due to water leaks in homes*? To bring awareness to this issue and help homeowners protect their property from water damage and waste, Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, has partnered with Flo Technologies, a company whose purpose is to help prevent loss, one drip at a time, to launch Flo by Moen ™ , a game-changing smart home water monitoring and leak detection system that enables homeowners to control their home’s water from their smartphones.

Flo by Moen calculates water pressure, flow rate and temperature within your home’s water supply system while using AI to differentiate normal water use from abnormal use. This enables the device to monitor and help detect water leaks and other vulnerabilities.

“By making water smarter through innovation, we’re giving consumers the power to be proactive in protecting themselves from costly water damage, while offering an advanced solution for water conservation in the home,” said Michael Poloha, group manager, IoT, Moen. “The technology and preventative approach of Flo by Moen changes an industry which typically relies solely on moisture sensors or flow measurements to recognize problems after water has caused serious damage or been wasted. Unlike reactive systems, Flo by Moen runs daily tests on the home’s water supply system to help identify vulnerabilities, including microleaks or increased water pressure, both of which are early indicators of a potential catastrophic pipe bursts, mold behind walls and other types of water damage.”

“We estimate the Flo Technologies community has saved as much as two million gallons of water in 2018 alone. We’re excited to partner with Moen to bring this technology to even more homeowners across North America as we continue on our mission to help prevent water waste and damage in homes,” said Gabriel Halimi, CEO and co-founder of Flo Technologies. "Fixing leaks in the water supply lines could save homeowners more than 10 percent on their water bills*. Not only can Flo by Moen eventually pay for itself with the money it can save homeowners, but it’s also helping to conserve our freshwater resources that are currently wasted because of leaks in the home.”

How It Works

Flo by Moen is comprised of a Wi-Fi connected device that is installed on the main water supply line going into the home and connected to a smartphone app.

Through Flo Technologies’ proprietary MicroLeak™ technology, Flo by Moen can monitor and detect pipe leaks in the water supply system, some as small as a single drop of water per minute throughout the home— including behind walls or in the foundation. Additionally, the device’s temperature sensors provide early warnings if water in the home’s water supply system is approaching freezing, helping to avoid burst pipes.

Flo by Moen also features FloSense™, a proprietary machine learning technology that applies algorithms to learn how the home uses water and alerts the homeowner, if and when, it senses abnormalities. In the instance a potential catastrophic issue is detected, and the homeowner fails to respond to alerts, the system can be set to automatically shut off the water to protect the home from flooding with water.

Flo by Moen App

The Flo by Moen app, available on iOS and Android devices, provides users with real-time information about their home’s water consumption habits and alerts to any abnormalities. Within the app, users can control how the system provides alerts and respond to potential issues. Alerts may be sent to users through push notifications, via email, or by text or phone call. The user also can turn off their water directly from the app. If the issue is critical, and the user isn’t responding, the system can be set to shut off the water automatically to protect the home. In addition to alerting users to issues, Flo by Moen provides troubleshooting tips and can recommend and contact a service professional. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

Additionally, the Flo by Moen app helps users conserve water and reduce water bills with its sophisticated conservation program. At any time, homeowners can check their current water usage, compare to historical usage patterns, and set and monitor conservation goals within the app.

FloProtect™

To provide homeowners with greater peace of mind, Flo Technologies also offers FloProtect™, an optional subscription service available to all Flo by Moen users. For just $5 per month, FloProtect subscribers receive an additional layer of protection and benefits, including:

A water damage deductible guarantee. Flo Technologies will pay up to $2,500 towards an out-of-pocket homeowner’s insurance deductible. It’s Flo Technologies’ way of standing behind the effectiveness of the system.

Proactive monitoring by Flo Technologies’ experienced support team. Monitoring also includes Live Chat Support and access to Flo Technologies’ Water Concierge to answer questions about the home’s water system and help resolve water and plumbing issues.

An extended three-year product warranty.

Access to enhanced analysis and information about water usage, including usage per water fixture so homeowners can not only see how much water they’re using, but also where it’s being used.

A Flo Technologies Certified Letter for Insurance that may help reduce monthly homeowner’s insurance costs.

Flo by Moen is currently available in the U.S. and will be available in Canada later in 2019. For additional product details and purchase information, visit moen.com/flo.

CES 2019

Stop by booth #42337 (Sands, Halls A-D) at CES 2019 from January 8-11 to learn more about Flo by Moen and to see the product in action. Flo by Moen will also be on display at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January 6 and at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 7.

*Source: https://www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week

