Moen Introduces Flo by Moen, a First-of-Its-Kind Water Supply Control System at CES 2019

Revolutionary System Gives Homeowners the Power to Monitor, Control and
Conserve Water in the Home via Their Smartphone to Help Prevent Water
Damage and Waste
Did you know more than one trillion gallons
of water can be lost each year across the U.S. due to water leaks in
homes*? To bring awareness to this issue and help homeowners
protect their property from water damage and waste, Moen,
the leader in water experiences in the home, has partnered with Flo
Technologies, a company whose purpose is to help prevent loss, one
drip at a time, to launch Flo by Moen™, a game-changing
smart home water monitoring and leak detection system that enables
homeowners to control their home’s water from their smartphones.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005118/en/
Moen partners with Flo Technologies to launch Flo by Moen at CES 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flo
by Moen calculates water pressure, flow rate and temperature within
your home’s water supply system while using AI to differentiate normal
water use from abnormal use. This enables the device to monitor and help
detect water leaks and other vulnerabilities.
“By making water smarter through innovation, we’re giving consumers the
power to be proactive in protecting themselves from costly water damage,
while offering an advanced solution for water conservation in the home,”
said Michael Poloha, group manager, IoT, Moen. “The technology and
preventative approach of Flo by Moen changes an industry which typically
relies solely on moisture sensors or flow measurements to recognize
problems after water has caused serious damage or been wasted.
Unlike reactive systems, Flo by Moen runs daily tests on the home’s
water supply system to help identify vulnerabilities, including
microleaks or increased water pressure, both of which are early
indicators of a potential catastrophic pipe bursts, mold behind walls
and other types of water damage.”
“We estimate the Flo Technologies community has saved as much as two
million gallons of water in 2018 alone. We’re excited to partner with
Moen to bring this technology to even more homeowners across North
America as we continue on our mission to help prevent water waste and
damage in homes,” said Gabriel Halimi, CEO and co-founder of Flo
Technologies. "Fixing leaks in the water supply lines could save
homeowners more than 10 percent on their water bills*. Not
only can Flo by Moen eventually pay for itself with the money it can
save homeowners, but it’s also helping to conserve our freshwater
resources that are currently wasted because of leaks in the home.”
How It Works
Flo by Moen is comprised of a Wi-Fi connected device that is installed
on the main water supply line going into the home and connected to a
smartphone app.
Through Flo Technologies’ proprietary MicroLeak™ technology,
Flo by Moen can monitor and detect pipe leaks in the water supply
system, some as small as a single drop of water per minute throughout
the home— including behind walls or in the foundation. Additionally, the
device’s temperature sensors provide early warnings if water in the
home’s water supply system is approaching freezing, helping to avoid
burst pipes.
Flo by Moen also features FloSense™, a proprietary machine
learning technology that applies algorithms to learn how the home uses
water and alerts the homeowner, if and when, it senses abnormalities. In
the instance a potential catastrophic issue is detected, and the
homeowner fails to respond to alerts, the system can be set to
automatically shut off the water to protect the home from flooding with
water.
Flo by Moen App
The Flo by Moen app, available on iOS and Android devices, provides
users with real-time information about their home’s water consumption
habits and alerts to any abnormalities. Within the app, users can
control how the system provides alerts and respond to potential issues.
Alerts may be sent to users through push notifications, via email, or by
text or phone call. The user also can turn off their water directly from
the app. If the issue is critical, and the user isn’t responding, the
system can be set to shut off the water automatically to protect the
home. In addition to alerting users to issues, Flo by Moen provides
troubleshooting tips and can recommend and contact a service
professional. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google
Assistant and IFTTT.
Additionally, the Flo by Moen app helps users conserve water and reduce
water bills with its sophisticated conservation program. At any time,
homeowners can check their current water usage, compare to historical
usage patterns, and set and monitor conservation goals within the app.
FloProtect™
To provide homeowners with greater peace of mind, Flo Technologies also
offers FloProtect™, an optional subscription service
available to all Flo by Moen users. For just $5 per month, FloProtect
subscribers receive an additional layer of protection and benefits,
including:
-
A water damage deductible guarantee. Flo Technologies will pay up to
$2,500 towards an out-of-pocket homeowner’s insurance deductible. It’s
Flo Technologies’ way of standing behind the effectiveness of the
system.
-
Proactive monitoring by Flo Technologies’ experienced support team.
Monitoring also includes Live Chat Support and access to Flo
Technologies’ Water Concierge to answer questions about the home’s
water system and help resolve water and plumbing issues.
-
An extended three-year product warranty.
-
Access to enhanced analysis and information about water usage,
including usage per water fixture so homeowners can not only see how
much water they’re using, but also where it’s being used.
-
A Flo Technologies Certified Letter for Insurance that may help reduce
monthly homeowner’s insurance costs.
Flo by Moen is currently available in the U.S. and will be available in
Canada later in 2019. For additional product details and purchase
information, visit moen.com/flo.
CES 2019
Stop by booth #42337 (Sands, Halls A-D) at CES 2019 from January 8-11 to
learn more about Flo by Moen and to see the product in action. Flo by
Moen will also be on display at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January
6 and at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 7.
ABOUT MOEN
As the #1 faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection
of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads,
accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks and garbage disposals
for residential applications – delivering meaningful innovation, useful
features, on-trend styling and lasting value. In addition, Moen® Commercial
offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime
costs for today's facilities.
Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS),
which creates products and services that help fulfill the dreams of
homeowners and help people feel more secure. Moen anchors the Global
Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under The House
of Rohl™ including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®,
Shaws™ and Victoria + Albert™. Its other segments
include Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security
products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru®
entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For
more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.
ABOUT FLO TECHNOLOGIES
Flo Technologies is on a mission to prevent loss one drip at a time with
its all-in-one home water supply security system. Flo’s smart leak
prevention system gives homeowners the information and tools they need
to help prevent water damage and unnecessary water waste proactively.
While many believe their home’s water supply system is leak-free, the
average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water
wasted every year and 10 percent of homes have leaks that waste 90
gallons or more per day, according to the EPA.
With decades of plumbing expertise, Flo is committed to helping prevent
this water waste and protect every U.S. home from serious water damage.
Flo is so confident in its system that it offers an optional guarantee
of effectiveness for up to $2,500 towards your insurance deductible via
its FloProtect
program. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com.
