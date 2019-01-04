Moen : Takes Smart Water Design to the Next Level With Flo Technologies Partnership

Industry Leaders Enhance Consumer Experiences With Water by Launching
Flo by Moen, a Game-Changing, Home Water Supply Control System Designed
to Help Prevent Water Damage and Waste
The next generation of smart home technology and innovation is here, and
it’s about to change the way consumers think about the water that
circulates throughout their homes. Moen,
the leader in water experiences in the home, has partnered with Flo
Technologies, a company whose mission is to help prevent water
damage, one drip at a time, to develop game-changing advancements
in home water management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005058/en/
Moen and Flo Technologies partner to launch Flo by Moen at CES 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Moen is changing the way we experience water, with more innovation than
any time since the Romans over 2,000 years ago,” said Mark-Hans Richer,
senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune
Brands Global Plumbing Group. “By plugging water into the cloud, we can
enhance people’s daily interactions with water, while conserving our
most precious resource. Through partnerships like this, we’re continuing
to invest in innovation at a rapid pace, to lead the smart water
revolution.”
To kick off their partnership, Moen and Flo Technologies will be
launching Flo
by Moen™ at CES 2019. This revolutionary system – which
is comprised of a Wi-Fi connected device that is installed on the home’s
main water supply line and connected to its smartphone app – monitors a
home’s water supply system, helping homeowners prevent water damage,
leaks and unnecessary waste, and better understand their water use. Flo
by Moen uses proprietary AI technology to monitor temperature, pressure
and flow within the water supply system and learn a home’s typical water
habits and to spot leaks—some as small as one drop per minute. In the
event that Flo by Moen detects a critical leak in the plumbing system,
it will alert the homeowner via their smartphone and can even be set to
automatically shut off the water to help protect the home from more
serious water damage.
“Flo Technologies is committed to its mission of helping homeowners
prevent water loss and damage, one drip at a time. By partnering with
Moen, which has a proven track record of innovating and delivering
superior value to customers, our smart water monitoring and leak
detection system will reach and protect more homes across the country,”
said Gabriel Halimi, CEO and co-founder of Flo Technologies. “We’re
excited to work with the Moen team to shine a light on the major issue
of water waste and damage in homes.”
“Both of our companies share a spirit of innovation and commitment to
offer consumers the best, brightest and, above all, useful advancements
in technology; we look forward to working together to prevent waste,
improve water security and inspire people to look at water from a
different viewpoint,” added Richer.
For more information about Flo by Moen, visit moen.com/flo.
CES 2019
Stop by booth #42337 (Sands, Halls A-D) at CES 2019 from January 8-11 to
learn more about Flo by Moen and to see the product in action. Flo by
Moen will also be on display at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January
6 and at the Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 7.
ABOUT MOEN
As the #1 faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection
of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads,
accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks and garbage disposals
for residential applications – delivering meaningful innovation, useful
features, on-trend styling and lasting value. In addition, Moen® Commercial
offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime
costs for today's facilities.
Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which
creates products and services that help fulfill the dreams of homeowners
and help people feel more secure. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group
(GPG), which also includes several brands under The House of Rohl™
including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®,
Shaws™ and Victoria + Albert™. Its other segments
include Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security
products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru®
entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For
more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.
Find Moen on Facebook,
Instagram
and Twitter.
ABOUT FLO TECHNOLOGIES
Flo Technologies is on a mission to prevent loss one drip at a time with
its all-in-one home water supply security system. Flo’s smart leak
prevention system gives homeowners the information and tools they need
to help prevent water damage and unnecessary water waste proactively.
While many believe their home’s water supply system is leak-free, the
average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water
wasted every year and 10 percent of homes have leaks that waste 90
gallons or more per day, according to the EPA.
With decades of plumbing expertise, Flo is committed to helping prevent
this water waste and protect every U.S. home from serious water damage.
Flo is so confident in its system that it offers an optional guarantee
of effectiveness for up to $2,500 towards your insurance deductible via
its FloProtect
program. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com.
Find Flo Technologies on Facebook,
Instagram,
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005058/en/