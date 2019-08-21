Log in
Moët Hennessy Signed New Agreements with Alibaba, Reinitiating “Hennessy Tmall Super Brand Day” as part of Strategic Cooperation

08/21/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

Moët Hennessy Diageo China, a company in high-end wines & spirits business under the globally well-known luxury group LVMH, and Alibaba, a widely influential e-commerce company in China, signed a series of brand new strategic cooperative agreements with respect to important long-term plans at the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Division of the “Decoding Hennessy” interactive experience exhibition. After the agreements were signed, on August 22nd, the two parties will together usher in the advent of 2019 “Hennessy Tmall Super Brand Day”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005804/en/

From left to right: Mr. Zhang Jidan, General Supervisor of E-commerce of Moët Hennessy Diageo Company Limited (Shanghai); Ms. Wulin, General Manager of Tmall Big Food; Mr. Zhu Yuanping, Vice-President of Sales of Moët Hennessy Diageo Company Limited (Shanghai); and Ms. Yafei, Chief Supervisor of Wines and Drinks at Tmall. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the “Decoding Hennessy” exhibition, the two parties will jointly launch 2019 “Hennessy Tmall Super Brand Day” on August 22nd, which will reach and link consumers with great energy, bringing the popularity and volume of sales of Hennessy to an all-time high. As a leader of online marketing platforms for IPs, Tmall Super Brand Day is good at generating momentum from across the Internet and creating tailored 11.11 sales projects for brands, thus providing an innovative marketing platform for outstanding brands from the whole world. Since its establishment 5 years ago, it has been a festival during which brands and their customers communicate. During the 2019 “Hennessy Tmall Super Brand Day”, Hennessy V. S. O. P UVA Special Collectors’ Edition, jointly created with London’s avant-garde art group United Visual Artists (UVA), will be first released globally on Tmall with a limited number of products. If you pre-order this product, you may win a super limited portable wine case jointly offered by Tmall and Hennessy. If you visit the official Moët Hennessy flagship store on Tmall during the event, you will enjoy a good price and multiple gifts. We sincerely invite our customers to discover together the modern new tastes of Hennessy.


© Business Wire 2019
