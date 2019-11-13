Mogo Finance S A : announces settlement and listing of EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

Mogo Finance announces settlement and listing of EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022

13.11.2019 / 17:08

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Riga, Latvia, 13 November 2019. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, announce the settlement of the EUR 25 million tap on its existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 (XS1831877755). Listing of the bonds on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (General Standard) is based on the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority). The prospectus is available on the Group's website at www.mogofinance.com.



As a result of tap there are EUR 100 million outstanding Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bonds 2018/2022 (XS1831877755) with B- (Stable outlook) rating assigned by Fitch Ratings.



Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acts as co-applicant to the listing and Aalto Capital will act as the Group's Capital Markets Partner.



Modestas Sudnius, CEO of the Group, commented:

"We are inspired to see the continued trust from global investors community which helped Mogo to successfully tap current Eurobond issue. Company is pleased to have achieved another milestone - the total amount outstanding of corporate bond reached EUR 100 million. This recent capital market achievement was the best confirmation that the investors understand and value Company's ambitious but sustainable plans resulting in increased profitability."



Contact:

Mogo Finance

Maris Kreics, Group CFO

Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

Simonas Jurgionis, Investor relations manager

Email: simonas.jurgionis@mogofinance.com

Tel: +371 27 073 993



About Mogo Finance:

Mogo Finance is one of the largest and fastest-growing secured used car financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations to 14 countries issuing over EUR 405 million up to date and running a net loan portfolio over EUR 160 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 1,800 partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012, headquartered in Riga, Latvia Mogo Finance operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. www.mogofinance.com



