Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mogo Finance S A : announces settlement and listing of EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:10am EST

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond/Bond
Mogo Finance announces settlement and listing of EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022
13.11.2019 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mogo Finance announces settlement and listing of EUR 25 million tap on existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022

Riga, Latvia, 13 November 2019. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, announce the settlement of the EUR 25 million tap on its existing 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 (XS1831877755). Listing of the bonds on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (General Standard) is based on the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF (Luxembourg supervisory authority). The prospectus is available on the Group's website at www.mogofinance.com.
 

As a result of tap there are EUR 100 million outstanding Mogo Finance 9.50% corporate bonds 2018/2022 (XS1831877755) with B- (Stable outlook) rating assigned by Fitch Ratings.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG acts as co-applicant to the listing and Aalto Capital will act as the Group's Capital Markets Partner.
 

Modestas Sudnius, CEO of the Group, commented:
"We are inspired to see the continued trust from global investors community which helped Mogo to successfully tap current Eurobond issue. Company is pleased to have achieved another milestone - the total amount outstanding of corporate bond reached EUR 100 million. This recent capital market achievement was the best confirmation that the investors understand and value Company's ambitious but sustainable plans resulting in increased profitability."
 

Contact:
Mogo Finance
Maris Kreics, Group CFO
Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com

Simonas Jurgionis, Investor relations manager
Email: simonas.jurgionis@mogofinance.com
Tel: +371 27 073 993


About Mogo Finance:
Mogo Finance is one of the largest and fastest-growing secured used car financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations to 14 countries issuing over EUR 405 million up to date and running a net loan portfolio over EUR 160 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 1,800 partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012, headquartered in Riga, Latvia Mogo Finance operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. www.mogofinance.com


IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. None of Mogo Finance, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Gottex Securities AB, AS BlueOrange Bank or their respective representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting Mogo's securities, including the bonds, are aware of such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement constitutes advertising material and is meant as preliminary information about an upcoming security offering by the Issuer for sounding general investor interest. This document in particular does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.


13.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mogo Finance S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.mogofinance.com
ISIN: XS1831877755, LV0000801363
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 912005

 
End of News DGAP News Service

912005  13.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=912005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aTENCENT : Earnings Drop 13% as Rivals Intrude on Advertising Territory--Update
DJ
11:48aVital joins Canon Medical to showcase Collaborative imaging at RSNA 2019
GL
11:47aGLOBAL : A new twist on traditional gold pawnbroking - iP2PGlobal's Gold-backed Crypto Loan
AQ
11:47aNational Nail's STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer Receives 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award
GL
11:46aALTICE EUROPE N : third quarter results beat expectations on French growth
RE
11:46aJPMORGAN CHASE : Boost Payment Solutions teams with JPMorgan on automated commercial card payments
AQ
11:46aSERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
11:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom announces the WE SHARE ALSTOM employee share purchase scheme
GL
11:45aBIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for October 2019
AQ
11:45aQ3 2019 financial information and update on the partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group