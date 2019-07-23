Log in
Mogo Finance: initial Fitch rating B- (stable outlook)

07/23/2019 | 11:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Rating
Mogo Finance: initial Fitch rating B- (stable outlook)

23.07.2019 / 17:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mogo Finance: Initial Fitch rating B- (stable outlook)

Riga, Latvia, 23 July 2019. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, have received a B- (Stable Outlook) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from Fitch Ratings (Fitch) and a Senior Secured Debt Rating assigned B- for its 9.50% corporate bond 2018/2022 (XS1831877755).

In line with the recent uplisting to the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and its associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements, the Fitch B- ratings will further increase the attractiveness of the Mogo Finance Bond to investors.

Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Mogo Finance, commented:
"We are very satisfied with the result of the rating process. The B- ratings reflect the high yield potential of Mogo Finance and thus provides investors with sound insights in our financial stability and stable valuation basis for future access to capital markets to expand our business activities."

The complete Fitch Ratings press release is available for download at https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10083478.

Contact:
Mogo Finance
Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com
Phone: +371 66 900 900

Simonas Jurgionis, Investor Relations Manager
Email: simonas.jurgionis@mogofinance.com
Phone: +371 27 073 993

Aalto Capital
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

About Mogo Finance:
Mogo Finance is one of the largest and fastest growing secured used car financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations to 15 countries issuing over EUR 358 million up to date and running a net loan portfolio over EUR 140 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 15,000 with maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams.

Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 1,500 partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012, headquartered in Riga, Latvia Mogo Finance operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.

www.mogofinance.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.


23.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mogo Finance S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.mogofinance.com
ISIN: XS1831877755, LV0000801363
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 845553

 
End of News DGAP News Service

845553  23.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
