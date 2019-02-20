Mogrify Raises $3.7 Million USD Seed Funding to Accelerate Its Mission to Transform Cell Therapy via Direct Cellular Conversion

Cell Mogrify Ltd (Mogrify), a UK company aiming to transform the future
development of cell therapies, today announced a second close on its
seed funding, bringing the total raised to $3.7 million USD, and the
appointment of Darrin M Disley, PhD, DSc, OBE, as CEO. The Company will
use the funding to market novel IP and cell types generated using its
proprietary direct cellular conversion platform, which will power the
development and manufacture of lifesaving cell therapies across all
therapeutic areas. The funding round was led by existing investor Ahren
Innovation Capital (Ahren), with 24Haymarket and Dr Disley also
investing.
Mogrify builds on a 10 year investment by its co-founders in the
development of a systematic big data-science approach (Rackham et al.,
Nature Genetics, 2016) powered by next-generation sequencing and
gene-regulatory data to identify the optimal combination of
transcription factors (in vitro) or small molecules (in vivo),
needed to convert any mature cell type into any other mature cell type
without going through a pluripotent stem cell- or even a progenitor
cell-state. The Company is applying this approach to address the issues
of efficacy, safety and scalability currently associated with cell
therapy development and manufacturing, which is estimated to represent a
$30 billion USD market opportunity and is rapidly growing (CAGR +30%).
Further, through its internal development and partnership programs, the
Company is positioned to directly address growing markets that are
unserved by approved cell therapies, such as cardiac repair and
cartilage regeneration end-user markets, estimated to be worth $120
billion USD and $7 billion USD by 2022 and 2025, respectively.
Mogrify’s leadership team is of significant commercial and scientific
caliber. The Company was founded by leading academics in bioinformatics,
Professor Julian Gough (LMB, Cambridge, UK), cell reprograming,
Professor Jose Polo (Monash University, Melbourne, AU), and machine
learning, Assistant Professor Owen Rackham (Duke-NUS, Singapore), and is
chaired by Professor Steve Jackson, FRS, Ahren Science Partner,
originator of Olaparib/Lynparza, and University of Cambridge Professor
of Biology.
Dr Disley is a renowned scientist, entrepreneur, angel investor and
enterprise champion who has started, grown or invested in over 40
start-up life science, technology and social enterprises, raising $500
million USD in business financing and closing $600 million USD in
commercial deals. He was CEO of Horizon Discovery Group plc for 11
years, during which he led the Company from start-up through a $113
million USD IPO, and rapid scale-up powered by multiple acquisitions of
US peer companies to become a global market leader in gene editing and
gene modulation technologies. He was appointed OBE in 2018 for his
services to business and enterprise in the healthcare sector.
Professor Julian Gough, PhD, Co-founder and CSO, Mogrify, said: “To
have the backing of such high-profile investors at this stage in the
Company’s development is testament to the strength of both the Mogrify
technology and the promised growth potential offered by a highly
scalable business model. I look forward to working with Darrin as CEO. I
believe we have a shared mission to transform the future development of
lifesaving cell therapies.”
Dr Darrin M Disley, OBE, CEO, Mogrify, said: “Direct
reprograming between mature human cell types is a holy grail of
regenerative medicine and pharmaceutical applications. We will
commercialize the Mogrify cellular trans differentiation platform via IP
licensing, product development, internal and partnered drug development.
I am thrilled to be working with a world-class multi-disciplinary
founding team, and a lead investor with founders of rarely matched
scientific pedigree, as we rapidly expand to address the global cell
therapy opportunity.”
Alice Newcombe-Ellis, Founder and Managing Partner, Ahren Innovation
Capital, said: “Mogrify’s team has a strong track record of
success, and their cutting-edge approach to direct cellular conversion
has the potential to disrupt cell therapy, placing the Company in a
unique position to address a large market opportunity. This is an
exciting time for Mogrify and we are pleased to be supporting them.”
Rackham OJL et al. A predictive computational framework for
direct reprogramming between human cell types. Nature
Genetics. 2016 Mar;48(3):331-5. doi:
10.1038/ng.3487. Epub 2016 Jan 18.
