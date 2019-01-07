Mohonk Mountain House : Celebrates 150th Anniversary

NEW PALTZ, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohonk Mountain House, the historic mountain resort in New York's Hudson Valley, will commemorate its 150th Anniversary in 2019 with a year-long celebration. Owned and operated by the Smiley Family since 1869, Mohonk has been a beloved destination for those who want to rediscover their connection with themselves, loved ones, and their natural surroundings. To give back to the guests who have visited the resort over generations, Mohonk will launch several exciting initiatives that will honor its illustrious history, longstanding family leadership, and deeply-rooted relationships with the local community.

"We are proud to have welcomed guests and created unforgettable memories for 150 years," said President Eric Gullickson and CEO Tom Smiley in a joint statement. "We are excited for the amazing year ahead and we look forward to celebrating our heritage with loyal guests and new visitors alike."

In the new year, Mohonk will launch Hidden Histories, an augmented reality (AR) experience that will immerse guests in the history of the storied resort. Through the dedicated mobile app specifically developed for Mohonk, guests will be sent on a journey to locate 12 pieces of artwork that act as trigger points for the app. When viewing the artwork through the app, guests will see the walls of the Mountain House come to life with colorful animation and Mohonk Stories: videos of Smiley Family members, longtime staff, and loyal guests. Hidden Histories will be available to download on Apple devices via the App Store and on Android devices via Google Play.

Throughout 2019, Mohonk will continue to release additional Mohonk Stories via YouTube. This docuseries will provide an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Mohonk and its owners, staff, and guests. Some of the deeply personal narratives highlighted in Mohonk Stories include those of Smiley Family member and Chairman of the Board of Directors David Smiley; Executive Chefs Jim Palmeri and Steve Anson; Spa Retail Supervisor Diane West; Barn Museum curator Jim Clark; and more.

Mohonk will also host four Anniversary Weekends, which are designed for guests to be able to interact with members of the Smiley Family and learn more about the rich history of the resort during special activities and programs. The first weekend includes house history tours, ice-skating, a bonfire, and more. The four Anniversary Weekends will take place on January 18 – 21, April 5 – 7, June 28 – 30, and November 1 – 3.

Additionally, Mohonk has partnered with Jane's Ice Cream, a Hudson Valley-based, family-run creamery, to create a signature ice cream flavor to commemorate the resort's 150th birthday. The flavor, named Mohonk Mountain Crunch, will be made from only the finest natural and local ingredients, with no artificial flavors or colors. Mohonk Mountain Crunch will feature a vanilla base, chocolate-covered pretzels, dark chocolate fudge, and a salted caramel swirl, and will be served in the Main Dining Room and the Granary, as well as the Mohonk Gift Shop.

Lastly, Mohonk will also introduce various offerings for guests in celebration of this milestone anniversary. For example, guests will receive a brochure upon arrival detailing 150 different activities at Mohonk in which they can participate. An array of throwback activities will additionally be reintroduced that harken back to the resort's earlier days, such as pancake breakfast cookouts at Garden Overlook. Guests will also be invited to commemorate the resort in their own personal ways by describing their favorite Mohonk memories to be stored in a time capsule, which will be preserved and opened 100 years later.

Mohonk Mountain House is a National Historic Landmark resort and Historic Hotel of America located in New York's Hudson Valley, just 90 miles north of New York City. Owned and operated by the Smiley Family since its founding in 1869, the resort has been a sought-after destination for generations.

