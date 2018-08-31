Mojio Launches New Connected Car Service With MetroPCS

CAMPBELL, CALIF, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mojio – the leading technology platform and SaaS provider for connected cars – announced that it has partnered with MetroPCS to power the prepaid brand’s comprehensive connected car solution, MetroSMART Ride™.

As part of the partnership, Mojio will deliver a suite of telco-grade IoT solutions to MetroPCS, including the company’s leading cloud platform service and mobile apps for connected cars. This is Mojio’s eighth deployment of an operator-branded IoT service, representing more than 750,000 connected cars in five countries across North America and Europe.

“At Mojio, we understand that enabling connected experiences for the global driving community means so much more than delivering great technology,” said Kenny Hawk, CEO at Mojio. “It’s all about putting customers first and taking a hands-on approach to customer success. For us, that means being a best-in-class partner to MetroPCS while also surpassing the expectations of MetroSMART Ride™ subscribers that will use our technology every day.”

As the go-to connected car platform for mobile network operators, Mojio’s experienced team has developed proven solutions that unlock immediate revenue from IoT services, facilitate valuable net-adds to the network and help in reducing customer churn. As part of its value-added offerings, Mojio partners with operators to define, design and deploy go-to-market strategies that enhance all aspects of the customer journey, while also delivering specialized services across product management, marketing, merchandising, sales training and customer care.

MetroSMART Ride is available at MetroPCS retail locations starting on Aug. 31, 2018. More information can be found at www.metropcs.com/metrosmartride.

About Mojio

Open, scalable and hardware agnostic, Mojio is the cloud platform of choice for the deployment of secure connected car apps and services. Mojio’s platform delivers a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience to subscribers of major wireless carriers, including Deutsche Telekom, MetroPCS, T-Mobile US, and TELUS. With real-world data gathered from more than 7 billion miles of driving, Mojio provides a big data analytics framework that uses machine learning to generate actionable insights and unlock new revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Vancouver, Silicon Valley and Sofia, and some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, partners and strategic investors. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to shape the future of mobility. To learn more about joining our team please visit Mojio’s careers page.

