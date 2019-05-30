Mojo Vision : Unveils World's Densest Dynamic Display

Mojo Vision, the Invisible Computing Company, revealed today its Mojo
Vision 14K PPI Display, the smallest, densest dynamic display ever made.
The prototype technology powers the world’s smallest pixels, delivering
a pixel density 300 times greater than current smartphone displays.
The display uses MicroLEDs, a technology expected to play a critical
role in the future development of next-generation wearables, AR/VR
hardware and heads up displays (HUDs).
MicroLEDs require approximately 10 percent of the power of current LCD
displays, and at 5 to 10 times higher brightness than OLEDs, enable
comfortable viewing outdoors. The new monochrome display technology from
Mojo Vision delivers a world record pixel pitch of over 14,000ppi and
pixel density of over 200Mppi2, making it the smallest,
densest display for dynamic -- or moving -- content.
This technology breakthrough is critical to Mojo Vision’s development of
augmented reality solutions that will fundamentally alter the future of
computing and communications. The company is exploring new ways people
can receive and share information that is immediate and relevant but
doesn’t distract their attention from the world in front of them. Mojo
Vision calls this platform Invisible Computing.
“Mojo Vision’s record-setting display is our first important step in
reimagining how we access, view and share information beyond current
mobile platforms,” said Mike Wiemer, CTO at Mojo Vision. “Today’s
devices are tethered to us and often create a barrier to personal
interactions. Now is the time for us to rethink the delivery of that
information so that it is less intrusive. Our team has designed and
built ground-breaking display technologies with this intent in mind.”
“Mojo’s high-density MicroLEDs represent a major advance in displays,”
said Paul S. Martin, VP of Displays at Mojo Vision. “Creating screens
with smaller pixels will deliver a nearly invisible low-power display
without the distraction of today’s mobile devices. This prototype
demonstrates the capability MicroLEDs have to create more seamless AR
experiences.”
Mojo Vision 14K PPI Display technical specifications:
-
0.48mm MicroLED display
-
1.8µm pixel pitch
-
Sub-pixel pitch of over 14,000ppi
-
Sub-pixel density of over 200Mppi2
Mojo Vision will release more details on its MicroLED displays and
technology development at a future date.
