Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Announces the New Investment of FLIR E6 Infrared Camera Technology to Expand Testing Capabilities and Help Consumers Live Healthier Lives

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mold Inspection Sciences Texas (MISTX) today announces the rollout of FLIR E6 Infrared Cameras across all Mold Inspection Sciences Texas service areas. The introduction of this advanced, non-invasive technology allows MISTX field teams to zero in on and identify potential sources of moisture during testing and sampling investigations.



The FLIR E6 has both a thermal and a visible camera that are used together to produce the patented FLIR image enhancement, called Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging, or MSX(R). By enhancing thermal with visible details, the camera produces crisper imagery and greater perspective on the scene. It helps users immediately identify the area of moisture intrusion and more effectively execute home and commercial building mold inspections.



"The FLIR E6 is an essential tool for providing a more accurate diagnosis of a moisture problem hidden between walls - really identifying what lies beneath," says Mike Marshall, Director of Operations of MISTX. "With our testing methods already perfected, the E6 is an excellent addition to help better detect hidden moisture and mold problems."



MISTX will offer FLIR E6 infrared camera inspections as a part of its mold inspection and testing services. This integration will help MISTX streamline processes and procedures, and provide inspectors with an even more definitive understanding of mold and moisture problems. This in turn allows them to make conclusions and recommendations for action, if needed, on the spot, improving overall efficiency.



"The FLIR E6 thermal camera is an important inspection tool for professionals, and we are pleased it was chosen by Mold Inspection Sciences Texas," said Richard Wexler, Director of Marketing at FLIR. "Using thermal imaging, Mold Inspection Sciences Texas can help reveal problems that were once invisible. At the same time, the company's technicians will be able to provide visual proof of the issues they find.



"That's a huge benefit to customers who are considering whether to begin remediation. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Mold Inspection Sciences Texas in enabling its important mission to help consumers live in healthier and safer conditions."



About Mold Inspection Sciences Texas:



Mold Inspection Sciences Texas was founded in 2007 by President Michael Bains with one simple goal in mind: to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to people across Texas suffering from the nuisance of mold. Over the past 11 years, MISTX has successfully performed and solved thousands of investigations, providing safer and healthier conditions for a wide variety of clients to thrive in.



Learn more at https://www.moldinspectiontexas.com and follow @IamMold.



About FLIR Systems, Inc.:

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection.



For more information, please visit https://www.flir.com/ and follow @flir.



News Source: Mold Inspection Sciences Texas

Related link: https://www.moldinspectiontexas.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mold-inspection-sciences-texas-announces-the-new-investment-of-flir-e6-infrared-camera-technology-to-expand-testing-capabilities-and-help-consumers-live-healthier-lives/