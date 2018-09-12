Log in
Mold Professional Educates Homeowners About Mold And The Dangers Of Black Mold

09/12/2018 | 05:21am CEST

Lookmold.com is a unique look at the mold industry from the homeowner's standpoint. Many mold remediation companies perform unnecessary sales tactics or do not perform remediation correctly. Lookmold.com is on a mission to educate homeowner's on the truth about mold.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Brad Fishbein, a licensed Florida Mold Assessor launches Look Mold's new and innovative website which gives homeowners an inside look at combating mold, while also urging people to ask the right questions for mold remediation services. Look Mold promotes vital tips that can ensure better health while also saving thousands of dollars in mold remediation costs.

Image: https://marketersmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/405413-thumb-500x375.jpg

According to some studies, there are a plethora of health effects linked to the exposure of Black Mold. In fact, upper respiratory, bronchitis type symptoms, extreme fatigue, and blurred vision could also be associated with Black Mold.

Fishbein and his team are committed to providing solutions to prevent homeowners from coming in contact with dangerous mold. Their strategy includes consulting with mold professionals to provide profound knowledge at Lookmold.com.

''I saw so many untrue statements about mold and the truth on black toxic mold all over the internet, I had to set the record straight.'' said Fishbein. ''I created the website to educate the public on not only the dangers of mold, but dealing with the dishonest people in the mold remediation industry. Lookmold was made with the average homeowner in mind and not other mold professional.''

? Lookmold.com is packed with endless information that is kept a secret by most mold remediation companies who are raking in the big bucks at an unethical price.

While there are types of mold that can pose serious dangers to anyone that comes in contact with it, Fishbein says he is aware of a homeowner who was recommended an overpriced estimate of $50,000 by a contractor to get the job done.

To learn more about the important questions you should ask contractors or companies when seeking mold remediation or how to prevent your home from being attacked by mold visit https://lookmold.com

ABOUT LOOK MOLD

Lookmold.com provides a wealth of tips for homeowners that aides in detecting, removing, and preventing mold. It also serves as a source outlining health effects of dangerous mold. Homeowners are able to review the site and contact Look Mold professionals for mold inspection and mold remediation requests. The Look Mold team does not provide these services. All service providers work independently from Look Mold. For additional information, please visit https://lookmold.com

Contact Info:

Name: Brad Fishbein
Email: brad@lookmold.com
Organization: Lookmold.com
Address: 6693 Hannah Cove, West Palm Beach, Florida 33411, United States
Phone: +1-561-510-0882

SOURCE: Lookmold.com

https://www.accesswire.com/511770/Mold-Professional-Educates-Homeowners-About-Mold-And-The-Dangers-Of-Black-Mold

© Accesswire 2018
