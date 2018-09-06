Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market, 2023 by Process (LDS, 2-Shot Molding, Film Techniques) & Product (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Connectors & Switches, Sensors, Lighting) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

The "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Process (LDS, 2-Shot Molding, Film Techniques), Product (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Connectors & Switches, Sensors, Lighting), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MID market is expected to reach USD 1,798.3 million by 2023 from USD 894.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2023.

Key factors driving the growth of the MID market include the increasing use of MID in medical devices, rising demand for miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry, and growing need to reduce e-waste. However, the technological monopoly of LDS equipment manufacturer is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

MIDs are used in sensors for a variety of industrial and automotive applications. Industrial applications include temperature sensors, motion sensors, pressure sensors, and flow sensors, among others. In automotive, MID-based sensors are used in adaptive cruise control system, central locking, and climate control applications. MID miniaturizes devices, which helps reduce the weight of the overall sensor system and increases functionality, resulting in low-cost end-use devices. The use of MID will increase in sensors, which will further drive the MID market growth in the coming years.

APAC is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the MID market growth owing to the growing base for communication infrastructure, communication devices, and consumer electronics. APAC is one of the key regions for players dealing with smartphones and wearable devices. The trend of miniaturization of components in smartphones and wearables will drive the MID market in this region. This region is expected to witness mass commercialization of 5G by 2020.

The key players operating in the MID market are Molex (US), LPKF (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), HARTING (Germany), APC (US), JOHNAN (Japan), MID Solutions (Germany), 2E mechatronic (Germany), and Multiple Dimensions (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Molded Interconnect Device Market, By Process

8 Molded Interconnect Device Market, By Product Type

9 Molded Interconnect Device Market, By Industry

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Molex
  • LPKF
  • TE Connectivity
  • HARTING
  • Arlington Plating Company (APC)
  • JOHNAN
  • MID Solutions
  • 2E mechatronic
  • Multiple Dimensions
  • Laser Micronics
  • Teprosa
  • Axon Cable
  • S2P
  • Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd
  • Dowdupont
  • Tactotek
  • Dura Tech Industries
  • Tekra
  • Yomura Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hm32rf/molded?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : players need to raise each other's game, says former captain Bryan Robson
AQ
05:28pAGENCY : Passenger Traffic Through Moscow Airports Up 6.3% In July, 12.4% At Sheremetyevo
PR
05:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho, Pogba 'don't have to be friends' for Man United to succeed, says Bryan Robson
AQ
05:27pSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Changes to Board and Committees
PU
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders 2018
PU
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Notification letter and request form to registered shareholders 2018
PU
05:27pMICROSOFT : Xbox now connects with Cortana and Alexa-enabled devices
PU
05:27pBLOCKCHAIN VS. CRYPTOASSETS : different worlds
PU
05:27pROYAL MAIL : presents the final set of Special Stamps in a five-part commemorative programme marking the centenary of each year of the First World War
PU
05:27pF&C MANAGED PORTFOLIO TRUST : Director Declaration
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.