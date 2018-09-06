Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market, 2023 by Process (LDS, 2-Shot Molding, Film Techniques) & Product (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Connectors & Switches, Sensors, Lighting) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Molded
Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Process (LDS, 2-Shot Molding, Film
Techniques), Product (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Connectors &
Switches, Sensors, Lighting), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast
to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The MID market is expected to reach USD 1,798.3 million by 2023 from USD
894.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2023.
Key factors driving the growth of the MID market include the increasing
use of MID in medical devices, rising demand for miniaturization in the
consumer electronics industry, and growing need to reduce e-waste.
However, the technological monopoly of LDS equipment manufacturer is a
major factor restraining the growth of the market.
MIDs are used in sensors for a variety of industrial and automotive
applications. Industrial applications include temperature sensors,
motion sensors, pressure sensors, and flow sensors, among others. In
automotive, MID-based sensors are used in adaptive cruise control
system, central locking, and climate control applications. MID
miniaturizes devices, which helps reduce the weight of the overall
sensor system and increases functionality, resulting in low-cost end-use
devices. The use of MID will increase in sensors, which will further
drive the MID market growth in the coming years.
APAC is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the MID market
growth owing to the growing base for communication infrastructure,
communication devices, and consumer electronics. APAC is one of the key
regions for players dealing with smartphones and wearable devices. The
trend of miniaturization of components in smartphones and wearables will
drive the MID market in this region. This region is expected to witness
mass commercialization of 5G by 2020.
The key players operating in the MID market are Molex (US), LPKF
(Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), HARTING (Germany), APC (US),
JOHNAN (Japan), MID Solutions (Germany), 2E mechatronic (Germany), and
Multiple Dimensions (Switzerland).
