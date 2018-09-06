Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market, 2023 by Process (LDS, 2-Shot Molding, Film Techniques) & Product (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Connectors & Switches, Sensors, Lighting) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Process (LDS, 2-Shot Molding, Film Techniques), Product (Antennae & Connectivity Modules, Connectors & Switches, Sensors, Lighting), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MID market is expected to reach USD 1,798.3 million by 2023 from USD 894.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2023.

Key factors driving the growth of the MID market include the increasing use of MID in medical devices, rising demand for miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry, and growing need to reduce e-waste. However, the technological monopoly of LDS equipment manufacturer is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

MIDs are used in sensors for a variety of industrial and automotive applications. Industrial applications include temperature sensors, motion sensors, pressure sensors, and flow sensors, among others. In automotive, MID-based sensors are used in adaptive cruise control system, central locking, and climate control applications. MID miniaturizes devices, which helps reduce the weight of the overall sensor system and increases functionality, resulting in low-cost end-use devices. The use of MID will increase in sensors, which will further drive the MID market growth in the coming years.

APAC is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the MID market growth owing to the growing base for communication infrastructure, communication devices, and consumer electronics. APAC is one of the key regions for players dealing with smartphones and wearable devices. The trend of miniaturization of components in smartphones and wearables will drive the MID market in this region. This region is expected to witness mass commercialization of 5G by 2020.

The key players operating in the MID market are Molex (US), LPKF (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), HARTING (Germany), APC (US), JOHNAN (Japan), MID Solutions (Germany), 2E mechatronic (Germany), and Multiple Dimensions (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Molded Interconnect Device Market, By Process

8 Molded Interconnect Device Market, By Product Type

9 Molded Interconnect Device Market, By Industry

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Molex

LPKF

TE Connectivity

HARTING

Arlington Plating Company (APC)

JOHNAN

MID Solutions

2E mechatronic

Multiple Dimensions

Laser Micronics

Teprosa

Axon Cable

S2P

Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd

Dowdupont

Tactotek

Dura Tech Industries

Tekra

Yomura Technologies

