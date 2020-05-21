Molecular Data : MOLBASE appoints Mr. Wang Yanbin as independent director

MOLBASE (NASDAQ: MKD​), the largest chemical e-commerce comprehensive service platform in China, announced that Mr. Wang Yanbin has served as an independent director of MOLBASE since May 20th, 2020. Mr. Wang has also become a member of the nomination and corporate governance committee of the company's board of directors.

MOLBASE (NASDAQ: MKD), the largest chemical e-commerce comprehensive service platform in China, announced that Mr. Wang Yanbin has served as an independent director of MOLBASE since May 20th, 2020. Mr. Wang has also become a member of the nomination and corporate governance committee of the company's board of directors. MOLBASE Board of Directors now has five members after this appointment: Dr. Chang Dongliang, Dr. Wang Zheng, Dr. Ma Dawei, Dr. Zhu Ning and Mr. Wang Yanbin.

Mr. Wang Yanbin is currently the senior vice president in charge of business in North Asia in Borouge, a leading company in the plastics industry. Prior to this, Mr. Wang worked at KPMG and AkzoNobel, a leading company in the paint and coatings industry, where he served as the head of the powder coatings business in Asia and North America. Mr. Wang graduated from Fudan University with an MBA degree from Boston University.

About MOLBASE

MOLBASE is a leading technology-driven platform for China's chemical industry. Through the comprehensive solutions it provides, it links the upstream and downstream market players in the chemical industry chain. The company mainly provides comprehensive solutions such as e-commerce, supply chain finance, logistics warehousing and SaaS (software as a service) to solve the development pain points facing the traditional chemical and new materials industries. Based on the company's comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) technology capabilities, MOLBASE mainly provides e-commerce solutions through major online platforms, including molbase.com, molbase.cn website, Moku Data, WeChat public account, chemical industry Circle APP, and other auxiliary operating platforms.

Source from MOLBASE

