Molecular Data : Taicang Mayor and his entourage visited MOLBASE Shanghai office

On the morning of July 9, Taicang Mayor and his entourage(Wang Xiangyuan, the mayor of the Taicang Municipal People's Government; Shao Jianlin, Director of Taicang Port Management Committee; Xu Zhiqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Taicang Municipal Committee; Hu Hong, deputy director of Taicang Port Management Committee; Xia Yonghua, director of the municipal government office; Chen Sixiao, Chief of the Municipal Government Office; Zhang Han, Deputy Director, Investment Promotion Center, Taicang Port Economic and Technological Development Zone;) visited the MOLBASE Shanghai office for an inspection visit.

Dr. Chang Dongliang, Chairman of MOLBASE, Senior Vice President Li Li and Vice President Chang Jian, Director Sun Yangzheng, Yuanchuang Capital Chairman Wang Hao, Vice President Zhang Ju, and Xinyi China Development and Operation Department Director Wang Yinhui, etc. warmly received the visiting leaders and participated in the communication talks.

The industrial output value of Taicang City in 2019 is 236 billion yuan. The economy maintains a healthy and rapid development. It has established key development areas such as high-end equipment manufacturing, new materials, biomedicine, and the headquarters economy of the material trade. development of. Among the four emerging industries and the two leading industries, more than two-thirds of the industries are closely connected with MOLBASE.

At the meeting, the leaders of the two parties focused on discussing and communicating the future development direction and prospects of the industrial Internet under the background of the new infrastructure, discussing the details of the intended projects and reaching agreement.

In the future, the two parties will set up a joint working group to carry out further discussions and cooperation in the creation of industrial Internet industrial parks and industrial funds to help Taicang industrial Internet industrialization upgrade and development.



