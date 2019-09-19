Molecular Health GmbH : to present at upcoming congresses

DGAP-News: Molecular Health GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

Molecular Health to present at upcoming congresses



19.09.2019 / 09:00

- Molecular Health will attend several upcoming conferences in Europe and the US

- Leading experts from the Company to present on AI in drug repurposing and evidence-driven decision support in research and clinical care



Heidelberg, Germany - September 19, 2019 - Molecular Health, a leading company in the field of data science for precision medicine and specializing in the development of products and services leveraging its proprietary biomedicine technology platform Dataome, is due to participate in several upcoming conferences between September and December, 2019. Company executives will give talks and participate in panel discussions on the use of artificial intelligence in the medical sector. The Company will present its product MH Predict, which assesses the likelihood of success of clinical trials. Moreover, it can be used for in silico-driven validation to identify drugs that can potentially be repurposed to treat other conditions. Further, Molecular Health will discuss its strategies for content curation in database generation and maintenance. Information on MH Guide, the company's product to support physicians in selecting the optimal treatment for patients with cancer, will be available at several conferences. In addition, Dr. Friedrich von Bohlen, CEO of Molecular Health, will participate in a panel discussion on the fusion of medicine and artificial intelligence at 'Wissenswerte' in Bremen. Please see below for details on the presentations as well as conferences where Molecular Health will host booths and will be available to discuss the range of applications of Dataome.





Drug Repurposing and Clinical Trial Success Prediction

Talk: "Novel Approach to Drug Repurposing by Mining Safety Data

and AI-based Simulation of Clinical Trials"

Clinical observations have historically been one of the most prominent sources for drug repurposing hypotheses. Molecular Health has taken the FDA's vast set of clinical safety reports, cleaned and mapped them to their knowledge base of drugs, targets and pathways, and leveraged the analytics of their software application MH Effect to rapidly identify drug candidates.

In this talk, Prof. Armin Schneider, MD, PhD, SVP Scientific & Medical Affairs Molecular Health, will present Molecular Health's proprietary approach to identify repurposing candidates, presenting examples of repurposing projects in tuberculosis and neonatal health.

Furthermore, he will showcase an in silico feasibility assessment by simulating clinical trial success using Molecular Health's AI-driven software MH Predict, to support valuation and planning of the repurposed drug's development program.

Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:30 - 11:00 am

8th Annual Drug Repositioning and Repurposing Conference | Washington, DC | September 23-24, 2019

Venue: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22203, USA

Speaker: Prof. Armin Schneider, MD, PhD, SVP Scientific & Medical Affairs Molecular Health

Program: https://www.drugrepositioningconference.com/index/agenda



Talk: Predict R&D success. With AI

Around 85% of potential drugs entering Phase I clinical trials are destined to fail[1]. With MH Predict, Molecular Health has recently launched an AI tool that can predict the probability of success of clinical trials. In this talk, Prof. Armin Schneider will introduce Molecular Health's proprietary prediction software and will discuss its application in a range of different scenarios. MH Predict can be used in the design of clinical trials to optimize key parameters as well as to predict trial success. In addition to analyzing a company's own trials, the evaluation of clinical trials of competitors is another use case. Portfolio management and asset search and evaluation can also profit from Molecular Health's software. Finally, MH Predict is able to perform in silico-driven hypothesis assessments, evaluate drug combinations in silico to improve treatment strategies, and identify candidates for drug repurposing.

Thursday, September 26, 2019, 9:00 am

European Business Development Conference 2019 | Heidelberg, Germany |

September 25-26, 2019

Venue: Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum (DKFZ), Im Neuenheimer Feld 280, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany

Speaker: Prof. Armin Schneider, MD, PhD, SVP Scientific & Medical Affairs Molecular Health

Program: https://www.biodeutschland.org/de/european-business-development-conference-2019.html



Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 3:30 pm

BioData World Congress 2019 | Basel, Switzerland | December 4-5, 2019

The world's leading congress for big data & AI in life science and healthcare

Venue: Basel Congress Center, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

Speaker: Prof. Armin Schneider, MD, PhD, SVP Scientific & Medical Affairs Molecular Health

Program: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/biodata/agenda.stm

Booth: Molecular Health is Silver Sponsor and exhibitor. Visit us at booth # 22





Digital Health and Database Content Development

Talk: "Digital Health - Wo Medizin und KI verschmelzen"

("Digital Health - Where Medicine and AI Merge")

During Germany's most important conference for science journalism, Dr. Friedrich von Bohlen, CEO Molecular Health, will participate in a panel discussion on the role of artificial intelligence in today's health landscape.

Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:45 am - 12:15 pm

Wissenswerte | Bremen, Germany | November 25-26, 2019

Venue: Congress Centrum Bremen, Borgward Saal, Theodor-Heuss-Allee 15, 28215 Bremen, Germany

Panelist: Dr. Friedrich von Bohlen, CEO Molecular Health

Program: https://wissenswerte-bremen.de/sessions/#rdv-calendar



Talk: "Evidence-driven decision support in research and clinical care -

Content development technology & strategy for 'smart' applications in regulated and exploratory medical environments"

Personalized genomic information and the large amount of research published in this field supports the entire value chain of medication: From pre-clinical research to clinical trials and eventually to treatment decisions made in the clinical practice. To support the seamless use of IT applications to deliver the right piece of information in response to a specific expert question, Molecular Health identified the need for - and set up -a canonical knowledge repository and reference system.

However, to be useful in an industrial setup, content engineering needs to balance manual data curation vs. automated content extraction, and data quality vs. data coverage. In the presentation, Molecular Health will therefore demonstrate the use of text-analytics AI and a collaborative data-curation platform in support of content production. Furthermore, commercial applications will be portrayed, ranging from a 'medical device' certified for evidence-based treatment decision support to an AI system to predict and analyze the likelihood of success of clinical trials.

Thursday, December 5, 2019, 12:00 - 12:20 pm

ConTech 2019 | London | December 5-6, 2019

Venue: Millenium Gloucester Hotel, 4-18 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London SW74LH, UK

Speaker: Dr. Mathias Goeschl, VP of Digital Content, Molecular Health

https://contechlive.com/speakers/mathias-goeschl-molecular-health-gmbh/

Program: https://contechlive.com/event/contech-2019/





MH Guide:

Molecular Health will host booths to present and discuss its genome-guided cancer treatment decision support software MH Guide at the industry exhibitions of the following conferences:

ESMO Congress 2019 | Barcelona, Spain | September 27 - October 01, 2019

Translating science into better cancer patient care.

Molecular Health is an exhibitor. Visit us at booth # 461, hall 3

AMP 2019 Annual Meeting & Expo | Baltimore, MD (USA) | November 7-9, 2019

Premier gathering for molecular professionals.

Molecular Health is exhibitor. Visit us at booth # 2323



About Molecular Health

Molecular Health is a data science-focused artificial intelligence computing company enabling and improving decision making in precision medicine for healthcare organizations. The company offerings are based on the capture, curation, integration, and analysis of large biomedical and drug data sets and combining them with novel artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies. For more than a decade, the company has been developing Dataome, a unique high-quality curated, interoperable system that combines clinico-molecular and drug data with proprietary analytical processes. Dataome - stand alone or in combination with customer data - enables the unlocking of actionable intelligence at the molecular level to a) improve diagnosis and therapy decisions by physicians and patients; b) enrich and support better drug discovery, drug development, trial optimization, drug differentiation and positioning for pharma and healthcare organizations; and c) more accurately predict the likelihood of success and likelihood of approval of drug candidates in clinical development for better trial prioritization and resource and investment allocation.

For more information, visit www.molecularhealth.com.

Molecular Health GmbH

Thomas König

Head of Marketing & PR

thomas.koenig@molecularhealth.com

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Eva Bauer

molecularhealth@mc-services.eu

+49-89-210 228 0

http://www.molecularhealth.com

[1] Smietana, Katarzyna & Siatkowski, Marcin & Møller, Martin. (2016). Trends in clinical success rates. Nature Reviews Drug Discovery. 15. 10.1038/nrd.2016.85.