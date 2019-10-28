Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. Receives Global Rights From NIH for Integrin-Targeting Radiotherapeutics to Treat GBM and Lung Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) announced today that the NIBIB (an Institute within the National Institutes of Health (NIH)) has granted MTTI an exclusive worldwide license to commercialize patented technology invented by Drs. Xiaoyuan Chen and Orit Jacobson. This patent portfolio covers a targeted radiotherapeutic 177Lu-EBRGD for integrin expressing cancers including treating Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and Non-Small Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC).

The key feature of this technology is the incorporation of a derivative of Evans Blue into RGD peptide radiopharmaceutical which binds to both albumin and integrin thus extends residence time, enabling smaller and less frequent dosing.

“Integrin is highly expressed in both tumor blood vessels and tumor cells in glioblastoma patients. Based on our study using Ga-68 PRGD2, we believe that Lu-177 EBRGD could be the next innovative radiotherapeutic in treating GBM," said Deling Li, MD. Vice Director of Brain Tumor and International Translational Molecular Imaging Center for Brain Tumor (ITMIC-BT), Beijing Tiantan Hospital.

“We are privileged to receive the exclusive global license from NIH,” said Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI. “Currently, we are already advancing NIH’s EBTATE for treating neuroendocrine tumors and we look forward to moving EBRGD to tackle hard-to-treat cancers such as GBM and NSCLC.”

MTTI is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the acquisition and development of novel technologies for treatment and diagnosis of disease. More information: www.mtarget.com.

*Chen H et al. Novel "Add-On" Molecule Based on Evans Blue Confers Superior Pharmacokinetics and Transforms Drugs to Theranostic Agents. J Nucl Med 2017;58:590-597.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aFight Colorectal Cancer Teams Up with Komodo Health to Improve Early Intervention and Close Gaps in Colorectal Cancer Care
BU
10:16aCOMSCORE : Signs Multi-Year Deal with Cinemex to Provide Industry Leading Data Analytics Platform
PR
10:16aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Launches ICE ETF Hub Enabling and Supporting the Next Phase of Growth in ETFs
BU
10:16aWILSON COLLEGE : Appoints Dr. Wesley R. Fugate as Next President
PR
10:13aCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Gas South Acquires Natural Gas Marketing Operations In Florida From Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc.
PR
10:12aSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Happy Friday
PU
10:12aSCOR : GLOBAL LIFE EVOLVES ITS ORGANISATION TO DELIVER ON THE “QUANTUM LEAP” STRATEGIC PLAN AND BUILD FOR IMPACT
PU
10:12aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 3Q 2019 Financial Notification
PU
10:12aADTRAN : 10/28/19 - ADTRAN Delivers 100G Transport to Streamline Scale and Simplify Economics for 10G PON Services +
PU
10:12aCANNTRUST : John Kaden Resigns from CannTrust's Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
5DELIVERY HERO SE : Takeaway.com asks Delivery Hero to not vote on Just Eat deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group