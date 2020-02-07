Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 | Significant Use of SDS-PAGE in Therapeutic Discoveries and Developments to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the molecular weight marker market and it is poised to grow by USD 307.59 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high initial cost of molecular weight markers and electrophoresis instruments might hamper market growth.

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Molecular Weight Marker Market is segmented as below:

Product

DNA Marker

Protein Marker

RNA Marker

Geographic segmentation

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our molecular weight marker market report covers the following areas:

Molecular Weight Marker Market size

Molecular Weight Marker Market trends

Molecular Weight Marker Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of microfluidic chip electrophoresis as one of the prime reasons driving the molecular weight marker market growth during the next few years.

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the molecular weight marker market, including some of the vendors such as Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the molecular weight marker market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular weight marker market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the molecular weight marker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the molecular weight marker market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular weight marker market vendors

