Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024 | Significant Use of SDS-PAGE in Therapeutic Discoveries and Developments to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 05:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the molecular weight marker market and it is poised to grow by USD 307.59 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005138/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global molecular weight marker market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Significant use of SDS-PAGE in therapeutic discoveries and developments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high initial cost of molecular weight markers and electrophoresis instruments might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Molecular Weight Marker Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • DNA Marker
  • Protein Marker
  • RNA Marker

Geographic segmentation

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40304

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our molecular weight marker market report covers the following areas:

  • Molecular Weight Marker Market size
  • Molecular Weight Marker Market trends
  • Molecular Weight Marker Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of microfluidic chip electrophoresis as one of the prime reasons driving the molecular weight marker market growth during the next few years.

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the molecular weight marker market, including some of the vendors such as Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the molecular weight marker market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Molecular Weight Marker Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular weight marker market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the molecular weight marker market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the molecular weight marker market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular weight marker market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
