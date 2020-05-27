Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moleculin Announces Common Stock Will Resume Trading on the NASDAQ on May 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

HOUSTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that it has received notification from Nasdaq that trading in the Company's common stock will resume on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition such as WP1122.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts
James Salierno / Carol Ruth
The Ruth Group
973-255-8361 / 917-859-0214
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com
cruth@theruthgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-announces-common-stock-will-resume-trading-on-the-nasdaq-on-may-28-2020-301066535.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pGE Exits Lightbulb Business It Pioneered -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:56pMoleculin Announces Common Stock Will Resume Trading on the NASDAQ on May 28, 2020
PR
05:56pKay Properties and Investments Helps Client Invest $10.42 Million in 1031 Exchange Solution
GL
05:55pLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group
EQ
05:53pINDEPENDENT BANK : 2020Q2 Investor Package
PU
05:53pPETARDS : 27/05/2020 – RTS Solutions Service Support Agreement
PU
05:53pMESOBLAST : Reports Strong Financial Position and Substantial Operational Progress For the Period Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
05:53pBRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine enters into supply agreement with BRP; will immediately become outboard engine of choice for Alumacraft, Manitou & Telwater brands
AQ
05:52pPRADO GROUP : Appoints Bridgett McCormick, Acquisitions Manager, Pacific Northwest
BU
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group