Moleculin to Present at LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference

08/27/2020 | 07:31am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, today announced that Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, September 1st, at 4:40pm ET.

Details of the presentation are below:

Event:

LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference

Date:

September 1st, 2020

Time:

4:40pm ET

Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36737

Additionally, the Company will hold 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their LD Micro representatives.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Contacts
James Salierno / Carol Ruth
The Ruth Group
973-255-8361 / 917-859-0214
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com
cruth@theruthgroup.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-present-at-ld-micro-500-virtual-investor-conference-301119466.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
