Molex : Announces Acquisition of Nistica Business

Investment to add comprehensive suite of wavelength management solutions for next-generation architectures in metro and long-haul networks

Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, announced today the acquisition of the business of Nistica, a leader in the development and manufacture of wavelength selective switching (WSS), with particular distinction in the rapidly emerging segment of high-port count WSS.

A comprehensive suite of Nistica wavelength management solutions will enhance Molex’s offering of innovative solutions for next-generation architectures in the core of metro and long-haul networks. Nistica’s business will be integrated into the Molex Optical Solutions Group, a global provider of optical solutions, including a wide range of optical connectivity, optoelectronics and optical transport products.

“Tremendous growth in broadband consumption is driving new innovations in the telecommunications industry,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex Business Development. “The Nistica acquisition offers Molex a unique value proposition by deepening technical engagement and complementing our extensive solutions portfolio for customers on the forefront of developing next-generation optical architectures. This exciting technology aligns well with our Molex growth strategy.”

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Nistica is a supplier of agile optical modules that simplify, automate and make affordable the delivery of high bandwidth applications for the global telecommunication markets. The company specializes in WSS, a signal routing engine for metro/long-haul telecom networks.

"With the build-out of 5G wireless networks and the growth in data center traffic, our customers are looking for novel optical solutions at the edge and in the core of optical networks," added Ashish Vengsarkar, CEO of Nistica. "The acquisition by Molex enables us to scale in capacity and bring a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation products to the market.”

As global network traffic continues to grow rapidly, Service Providers (SP), Internet Content Providers (ICP) and a wide range of networking and communications customers need the efficient expansion of network bandwidth, with lower power consumption and extended features. The Molex optical transport portfolio offers market-leading products designed to increase wavelength spectral capacity, while extending the reach, which allows customers to have exceptional flexibility to increase network utilization and enable a highly reliable, cost effective optical communications network.

“The addition of the highly innovative Nistica team and technology portfolio to our business enables us to continue our mission of helping customers drive innovation in areas where optical technology provides them with a competitive advantage,” said Doug Busch, vice president and general manager, Molex Optical Solutions business unit. “Integrating high-port count WSS capability into our optical transport portfolio will allow us to expand our offering to customers driving the dynamic growth of communications networks.”

About Nistica:

Founded in 2005, Nistica is a global supplier that offers a comprehensive suite of optical solutions ranging from low port-count Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) that serve the edge of the network, to high port-count twin WSS that address the emerging next-generation route-and-select architectures in the core of the metro and long-haul networks as well as full capability to build and deliver ROADM line-cards.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and medical. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

