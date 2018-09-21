Molex : Announces Acquisition of Nistica Business

Molex,
a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, announced today
the acquisition of the business of Nistica, a leader in the development
and manufacture of wavelength selective switching (WSS), with particular
distinction in the rapidly emerging segment of high-port count WSS.
A comprehensive suite of Nistica wavelength management solutions will
enhance Molex’s offering of innovative solutions for next-generation
architectures in the core of metro and long-haul networks. Nistica’s
business will be integrated into the Molex Optical Solutions Group, a
global provider of optical solutions, including a wide range of optical
connectivity, optoelectronics and optical transport products.
“Tremendous growth in broadband consumption is driving new innovations
in the telecommunications industry,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice
president, Molex Business Development. “The Nistica acquisition offers
Molex a unique value proposition by deepening technical engagement and
complementing our extensive solutions portfolio for customers on the
forefront of developing next-generation optical architectures. This
exciting technology aligns well with our Molex growth strategy.”
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Nistica is a
supplier of agile optical modules that simplify, automate and make
affordable the delivery of high bandwidth applications for the global
telecommunication markets. The company specializes in WSS, a signal
routing engine for metro/long-haul telecom networks.
"With the build-out of 5G wireless networks and the growth in data
center traffic, our customers are looking for novel optical solutions at
the edge and in the core of optical networks," added Ashish Vengsarkar,
CEO of Nistica. "The acquisition by Molex enables us to scale in
capacity and bring a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation products
to the market.”
As global network traffic continues to grow rapidly, Service Providers
(SP), Internet Content Providers (ICP) and a wide range of networking
and communications customers need the efficient expansion of network
bandwidth, with lower power consumption and extended features. The Molex
optical transport portfolio offers market-leading products designed to
increase wavelength spectral capacity, while extending the reach, which
allows customers to have exceptional flexibility to increase network
utilization and enable a highly reliable, cost effective optical
communications network.
“The addition of the highly innovative Nistica team and technology
portfolio to our business enables us to continue our mission of helping
customers drive innovation in areas where optical technology provides
them with a competitive advantage,” said Doug Busch, vice president and
general manager, Molex Optical Solutions business unit. “Integrating
high-port count WSS capability into our optical transport portfolio will
allow us to expand our offering to customers driving the dynamic growth
of communications networks.”
About Nistica:
Founded in 2005, Nistica is a global supplier that offers a
comprehensive suite of optical solutions ranging from low port-count
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) that serve the edge of the network,
to high port-count twin WSS that address the emerging next-generation
route-and-select architectures in the core of the metro and long-haul
networks as well as full capability to build and deliver ROADM
line-cards.
About Molex:
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic
solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40
countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many
markets, including data communications, consumer electronics,
automotive, industrial and medical. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.
