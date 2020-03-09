Log in
Molex : Announces Custom Cable Creator

03/09/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Online tool makes it possible for customers to build their own cable wiring harnesses.

Molex announces the launch of the Custom Cable Creator, a solution that enables customers to efficiently design custom cable harnesses within one simple online tool. The tool fits almost any application to meet the needs of most major industries, including consumer, home appliance, medical and data computing.

The Cable Creator allows users to choose from many different product connector families, circuit sizes, wire gauges, UL styles, cable lengths and more. To meet the needs of unique applications, the proprietary pinout configurator provides options to select individual connections and wire color.

“The new Custom Cable Creator is a revolutionary tool poised to dramatically help wiring harness designers develop solutions to meet their exact needs,” said Jonathan Thompson, global product manager, Molex. “With the amount of customization now available, customers can easily design their own pinout for the wires and greatly simplify cable routing and management.”

To quickly experience the output of their designs, Molex offers concept drawings, 3-D models and prototype quotes within 48 hours. Mechanical samples would also be available within one week.

For more information about the Custom Cable Creator, please visit www.molex.com/molex/custom-cable-creator/.

About Molex:

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics. For more information, visit www.molex.com.


© Business Wire 2020
