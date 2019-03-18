Molex : Announces Membership in Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance

Molex
has joined the Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance to
collaborate with other industry leaders in the development and adoption
of next-generation multi-gig Ethernet automotive networking. Founded by
Aquantia, Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, and the Volkswagen Group of
America, the NAV Alliance is dedicated to defining procedures and
specifications to insure the interoperability, security and reliability
of the network architecture for autonomous vehicles.
“Molex is pleased to join the NAV Alliance and work closely with our
industry peers who share our commitment to shaping the future of driving
by creating in-vehicle network infrastructures for automotive OEMs and
Tier One manufacturers developing the next-generation of connected
vehicles,” stated Mike Gardner, director of advanced technology market
development, Molex.
As a leading supplier of high-speed Ethernet networking solutions,
including gateways, switches, connectors and cable assemblies, Molex
developed an award-winning platform to provide automotive OEMs with a
complete connectivity ecosystem delivering seamless multi-zone vehicle
integration across multiple hardware and software systems, with the
flexibility to incorporate legacy automotive protocols and scalability
for future upgrades.
The NAV Alliance also provides a platform for the automotive industry to
create innovative in-vehicle network infrastructure solutions for
autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking
technologies and products. Adds Gary Manchester, manager of new product
development for the transportation business division at Molex,
“Innovative autonomous vehicle designs are driving demand for in-vehicle
high-speed networking solutions designed to support faster processing,
greater bandwidth and increased density for vehicle network
infrastructures. Secure high-bandwidth Ethernet-based open architecture
solutions represent the future of in-vehicle and V2X connectivity.”
Molex can quickly and cost-effectively qualify, design and implement
end-to-end automotive Ethernet platforms operating at best-in-class data
speeds—and utilizing sophisticated multi-layered security approaches
with powerful encryption, certification technology and enhanced
hypervisor capabilities. For more information, please visit www.molex.com/connected-mobility.
About Molex:
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic
solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40
countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many
markets, including data communications, consumer electronics,
automotive, medical, and industrial. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.
Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of
America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks
listed herein belong to their respective owners.
