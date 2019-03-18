Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molex : Announces Membership in Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Molex has joined the Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance to collaborate with other industry leaders in the development and adoption of next-generation multi-gig Ethernet automotive networking. Founded by Aquantia, Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, and the Volkswagen Group of America, the NAV Alliance is dedicated to defining procedures and specifications to insure the interoperability, security and reliability of the network architecture for autonomous vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005093/en/

Molex Announces Membership in Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance (Graphic: Business W ...

Molex Announces Membership in Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Molex is pleased to join the NAV Alliance and work closely with our industry peers who share our commitment to shaping the future of driving by creating in-vehicle network infrastructures for automotive OEMs and Tier One manufacturers developing the next-generation of connected vehicles,” stated Mike Gardner, director of advanced technology market development, Molex.

As a leading supplier of high-speed Ethernet networking solutions, including gateways, switches, connectors and cable assemblies, Molex developed an award-winning platform to provide automotive OEMs with a complete connectivity ecosystem delivering seamless multi-zone vehicle integration across multiple hardware and software systems, with the flexibility to incorporate legacy automotive protocols and scalability for future upgrades.

The NAV Alliance also provides a platform for the automotive industry to create innovative in-vehicle network infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products. Adds Gary Manchester, manager of new product development for the transportation business division at Molex, “Innovative autonomous vehicle designs are driving demand for in-vehicle high-speed networking solutions designed to support faster processing, greater bandwidth and increased density for vehicle network infrastructures. Secure high-bandwidth Ethernet-based open architecture solutions represent the future of in-vehicle and V2X connectivity.”

Molex can quickly and cost-effectively qualify, design and implement end-to-end automotive Ethernet platforms operating at best-in-class data speeds—and utilizing sophisticated multi-layered security approaches with powerful encryption, certification technology and enhanced hypervisor capabilities. For more information, please visit www.molex.com/connected-mobility.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and industrial. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
09:30aERP AT SIMPLON : SAP Business ByDesign, Not Spreadsheets
PU
09:30aBOEING : had too much sway in vetting own jets, FAA was told
AQ
09:30aINVESTEC : Performance in UK to give Investec a boost
AQ
09:30aMEI AH ENTERTAINMENT : Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) opens
AQ
09:30aSBERBANK ROSSII : announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on March 19, 2019
EQ
09:29aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : announces the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Setif in Algeria 191 room hotel features two dining outlets and event space for up to 400 people
AQ
09:29aPRIORITY INCOME FUND : Reaches $500 Million Capital Raise Milestone
BU
09:28aREGULUS THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
09:28aWATER AND SEWER UTILITIES : Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN : fixes subscription price for capital increase from Authorized Capital at EUR 2.10

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.