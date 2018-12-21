Molex : Completes Acquisition of Laird Connected Vehicle Solutions Business

Molex
Electronic Technologies, LLC today announced it has completed the
acquisition of the Connected Vehicle Solutions (“CVS”) division of Laird
Limited, owned by funds managed by Advent International.
On September 28, 2018, Molex announced an agreement to acquire CVS,
which specializes in the design, development and delivery of vehicle
antenna systems, smart device integration and vehicle connectivity
devices.
“This strategic move supports our solutions vision and expands our
capabilities in the changing automotive market,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO
of Molex. “By expanding the Molex automotive portfolio with Laird CVS,
we will deliver even greater value to leading automotive OEMs building
the next-generation of intelligent vehicles. We are looking forward to
working closely with our new colleagues and welcome them to Molex.”
Demand is on the rise for seamless end-to-end network communications and
integration across hardware, software and services in the automotive
industry. Through the acquisition, Molex continues a strategic expansion
and builds on existing capabilities to serve customers developing agile
connected vehicle technologies integrating the Molex 10Gbps Automotive
Ethernet Network Platform and other connected mobility solutions.
In remarks on the acquisition, Steven Brown, president, Laird CVS said,
“As a business within a fast growing and dynamic market, we are
delighted to join a strong company with the global scale and resources
to innovate and invest in achieving the considerable potential of CVS in
the connected vehicle space. As part of Molex we aim to help advance the
industry toward a future dominated by intelligent and autonomous
vehicles on every roadway.”
A trusted partner to some of the world’s leading automotive OEMs, Laird
CVS brings world-class expertise and custom-engineered solutions
designed to streamline and transform vehicle connectivity. Laird CVS
offers a full range of solutions from single function asset-tracking
antennas up to complex multiband smart antennas with integrated
cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modems, GPS receivers, and vehicle
networking. All of these capabilities can be further integrated into M2M
devices that add control electronics and firmware.
Jones Day acted as Molex’s legal advisor and Evercore served as
financial advisor in the transaction. For Advent, Weil Gotschal acted as
legal advisor and Goldman Sachs and Citibank as financial advisors.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
To learn more about Molex automotive connected mobility solutions,
please click here.
The Laird CVS solutions will be showcased at the Molex suite at CES 2019
in Las Vegas, January 8 – 11, 2019.
About Laird:
Laird is focused on providing systems, components and solutions that
protect electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and that
enable mission critical connectivity through wireless applications and
advanced antenna systems. Laird’s products are critical to all sectors
of the electronics industry, including transportation, industrial,
medical, telecommunications, computing, and the mobile device sectors.
About Molex:
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic
solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40
countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many
markets, including data communications, consumer electronics,
automotive, industrial and medical. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.
Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of
America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks
listed herein belong to their respective owners.
