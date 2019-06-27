Log in
Molex : Recognizes Digi-Key Electronics with 2018 Global eCatalog Distributor of the Year and 2018 Americas eCatalog Distributor of the Year Awards

06/27/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

Awards honor result-based commitment to growth and operational excellence in promoting Molex products to global electronics manufacturers

Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, announced today that the company has presented Digi-Key Electronics with the 2018 Global eCatalog Distributor of the Year, and the 2018 Americas eCatalog Distributor of the Year awards. The global award recognizes a valued collaborator demonstrating financial growth coupled with operational and management excellence in advancing Molex innovations on a global scale, while the Americas recognizes the excellence at a regional level. This is the third year in a row Digi-Key has been awarded the Global eCatalog Distributor of the Year award.

The candidates for the Molex annual Global Distribution Awards are evaluated based on criteria in three categories, including:

  • Financial: Year over year sales growth
  • Operational: Inventory, new product support, order coverage and other factors
  • Management: Accessibility to management team, training program support, feedback on pricing strategy, etc.

“Digi-Key demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to supporting Molex products in the global marketplace,” said Fred Bell, vice president, global distribution, Molex. “Digi-Key further supports our objective to offer innovative and cost-effective products for our customers. We are pleased to present them with our 2018 eCatalog Distributor of the Year and 2018 Americas eCatalog Distributor of the Year awards.”

"Digi-Key is honored to be recognized with these significant awards,” said Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier management, Digi-Key Electronics. “We are proud to offer their broad portfolio of innovative products and solutions to our customers worldwide and look forward to continued success with Molex in the years to come."

About Digi-Key Electronics:

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components and services offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex Resources:

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.


