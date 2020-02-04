Molex : Showcases Next-Generation In-Vehicle Communication Networks at the Automotive Ethernet Congress 2020

Presentation and live demonstrations highlight capabilities for connected cars and automotive Ethernet platform for autonomous driving

Molex will showcase next-generation Ethernet capabilities for the connected and autonomous car at the sixth annual Automotive Ethernet Congress (AEC) being held February 12 and 13, 2020 at The Westin Grand, Munich, Germany. Molex will also present on the impact of merging in-vehicle communications and how networks can meet future demand for adaptive applications for the connected and autonomous vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005339/en/

Molex will showcase live demonstrations and highlight capabilities at the Automotive Ethernet Congress 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The automotive industry is under a tremendous transformation and challenged to meet requirements for in-vehicle communications such as adaptive applications,” said Michael Potts, lead system architect, Molex. “Molex Ethernet in-vehicle network communications solutions are the building blocks to support adaptive awareness and applications in the software-defined vehicles of the future.”

As an active participant and leader in Ethernet standards alliances including IEEE 802 TSN, Security and IEEE 802.3 Task groups, Mike was the initial developer and a key driver for the IEEE 802.1DG TSN Profile for the draft standard of the Automotive In-Vehicle Ethernet Communications Profile. At AEC 2020 he will deliver a presentation titled Meshing of the Networks which explores the impact of merging in-vehicle communications networks and strategies to design and develop next-generation adaptive applications.

“The future of software-defined in-vehicle communications networks demands a system-level approach that will allow for the merging of current vehicle functional requirements with new adaptive applications with increased data traffic requiring smaller more precise deterministic signaling and near zero end-to-end latency expectations,” adds Potts.

Molex has developed next-generation Automotive Ethernet Network Platform delivering a complete vehicle ecosystem with seamless multi-zone integration across hardware, software and interconnect cabling system—and the scalability needed for future upgrades.

For more information about the Molex Automotive Ethernet Network Platform please visit https://experience.molex.com/electronic-solutions/automotive-ethernet-congress/.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including automotive, data communications, consumer electronics, medical, and industrial. For more information, please visit www.molex.com

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005339/en/