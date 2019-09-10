Log in
Molina Healthcare Donates $11,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

09/10/2019 | 09:08am EDT

In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, Molina Healthcare has donated $11,000 to the Ohio chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to support the foundation’s efforts against suicide. Death by suicide claims nearly 50,000 lives in the U.S. annually and an estimated one million people worldwide die by suicide each year, which equates to a death every 40 seconds, according to the World Health Organization. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brings awareness to this growing crisis, while supporting prevention, research, education, advocacy, and support for survivors and others who have been affected by suicide.

“When people learn the startling statistics about suicide, they take notice,” said William Hesse, area director – Ohio, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “There were 1,707 reported deaths by suicide in Ohio in 2016, and rates in our state have risen 24 percent between 2017 and 2018. We’re thankful for supporters like Molina Healthcare that bring attention to this tragedy, which affects too many Americans.”

“At Molina Healthcare, we work every day to reduce barriers to physical and behavioral health care for vulnerable populations,” said Ami Cole, president of Molina Healthcare of Ohio. “We are committed to doing our part to prevent suicide by connecting our members to health care services and community resources to help them feel their best while also supporting valued partners like AFSP.”

Molina Healthcare of Ohio members who have behavioral health needs are offered care management services at no additional cost. A team of nurses and clinical social workers are available to help coordinate members’ health care services and link them to community resources or transportation to help reduce barriers to treatment. Molina members interested in this service can call 800-642-4168 and ask for Medicaid Care Management.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Molina Healthcare of Ohio

Since 2005, Molina Healthcare of Ohio has been providing government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals. As of June 30, 2019, the company serves approximately 297,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs across the state. To learn more, visit MolinaHealthcare.com


© Business Wire 2019
