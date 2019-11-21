Molina Healthcare : Donates $38,000 to Support [Five] New Mexico Nonprofits That Focus on Social Determinants of Health and Improve Mental Health

Molina Healthcare today announced that it has donated $38,000 to local nonprofits addressing social determinants of health and supporting mental health across the state of New Mexico. The donations were made to [five nonprofit organizations] including: New Mexico National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Canoncito Band of Navajos Health Center, First Nations Community Healthsource, Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation, and Listening Horse Therapeutic Riding.

“Molina is thrilled to partner with organizations committed to our same mission of serving underserved populations,” said Carolyn Ingram, executive vice president of policy and government affairs at Molina Healthcare. “We are honored to support local and tribal organizations that provide core health care services and programs to address the health and social determinants for large populations of Native Americans and Navajos. These groups are playing an important role in eliminating barriers and providing communities with free, high quality programs and resources.”

“We believe it is important to invest in effective community programs that New Mexicans use and find valuable,” said David Nater, president of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. “This ensures Molina is providing a diverse and holistic approach in improving the health of New Mexicans.”

New Mexico National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Molina’s contribution to New Mexico NAMI will support its programs including mental health presentations in the workplace, Crisis Intervention Training, educational programs for families and friends of individuals living with mental illness, and other programs developed to improve the lives of families and those living with mental illnesses.

Canoncito Band of Navajos Health Center

Canoncito Band of Navajos Health Center is a tribal 638 provider tending to the physical, mental, and spiritual health of over 2,000 residents of the To’Hajiilee area. The funding will specifically support the organization’s equine therapy program that works with youth in the community.

“Our Navajo community depends on the equestrian therapy program to provide them with comfort and healing as they work through tragedy, emotional hurt, and abuse,” said Maria Clark, chief executive officer of Canoncito. “Molina’s gift ensures our community members have this program available to them for mental health support.”

First Nations Community Healthsource

Molina is also supporting First Nations Community Healthsource, an urban Indian health center and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Albuquerque. Every year, First Nations serves approximately 23,000 individuals by offering an integrated and culturally competent health system that provides comprehensive and holistic care for the community. This includes diabetes prevention, addiction services, dental, and pharmacy services. In addition, First Nations provides direct social services for patients such as homeless outreach, WIC, Medicaid enrollment, and youth mentoring.

“First Nations is very appreciative of Molina’s generous support for our Equine Therapy and District Court Addiction Therapy Diversion programs,” said Linda Stone, chief executive officer of First Nations Community Healthsource. “First Nations sees the value our programs bring to our Native American patients with mental health or substance use disorders, and Molina understands that.”

Notah Begay III Foundation

Molina’s donation to the Notah Begay III Foundation will support its NB3FIT program, a program dedicated to promoting youth development and physical activity for Native American youth in New Mexico. Children in NB3FIT have access to athletic and mentorship programs that encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, build leadership skills, educate them on Native American cultural values, and promote community engagement.

Listening Horse Therapeutic Riding

The donation to Listening Horse Therapeutic Riding will help the organization continue its services providing active military, veterans and their families, and anyone living with a special challenge an opportunity to improve their emotional, physical or neurological health. The organization offers equine-assisted therapy "ground work or riding" under the supervision of highly trained, dedicated staff and community volunteers. The organization, which is based in Santa Fe, serves individuals with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Autism, Down Syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, Alzheimer's, grief, cancer, physical Injuries, substance abuse issues, and spinal cord injuries.

About Molina Healthcare of New Mexico

Since 1998, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico has been providing government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals. As of September 30, 2019, the company serves approximately 24,000 members through Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace programs across the state. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

