Molina Healthcare Donates Over $68,000 to Michigan Nonprofit Organizations to Help Alleviate Pandemic Shortages

04/06/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Molina Healthcare of Michigan (“Molina”) is donating over $68,000 to 17 community-based organizations throughout the state to help address COVID-19 pandemic resource shortages. The nonprofits focus on health centers, food insecurity, senior care, families with children, and the homeless.

“As this unprecedented public health crisis continues to evolve, we have an obligation to support organizations serving Michigan residents in need as we all face the new reality of addressing the many ways this pandemic has affected our daily lives,” said Christine Surdock, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “The donations will support important efforts as Molina continues to provide best-in-class support for our members, providers, and the various communities we serve.”

The funds will support organizations on the ground helping Michigan’s most vulnerable populations while the state is under a stay-at-home order. Several local community partners across the state will receive funding support from Molina Healthcare, including:

  • Access of West Michigan (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
  • Carriage Town Ministries (Genesee County, Flint)
  • Catholic Charities of West Michigan (Kent County)
  • Cherry Health FQHC (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Wayne County, Detroit)
  • Food Bank of Eastern Michigan (Genesee County, Flint)
  • Forgotten Harvest (Wayne and Oakland County)
  • Genesee County Community Action Resource Dept. (Genesee County)
  • Gleaners Community Food Bank (Wayne County, Detroit)
  • Grace Centers of Hope (Oakland County, Pontiac)
  • Ministry with Community (Kalamazoo County, Kalamazoo)
  • Neighborhood Service Organization (Detroit)
  • Open Doors Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo County, Kalamazoo)
  • Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division (Wayne County, Detroit)
  • Salvation Army KROC (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
  • SECOM (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
  • The Baldwin Center (Oakland County, Pontiac)

Molina Healthcare continues to seek opportunities to supplement the resources of its community partners throughout this crisis. The leadership team is working closely with its executive task force, along with following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and departments of health, to regularly evaluate and communicate information to its members, network providers, employees, government, and community partners.

For members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, Molina launched its Coronavirus Chatbot, an enhanced digital tool available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app.

About Molina Healthcare of Michigan

Since 1997, Molina Healthcare of Michigan has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company serves approximately 362,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs throughout Michigan. For more information, visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
