Molina Healthcare Waives COVID-19 Testing Costs for Members

Molina Healthcare today announced it is waiving all member costs associated with testing for the Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“Due to Molina’s focus on vulnerable and underserved populations, we want to ensure that our members have access to proper testing for the Coronavirus,” said Joe Zubretsky, President and CEO of Molina Healthcare. “Molina is immediately removing all out-of-pocket costs associated with testing for this virus.”

Molina’s EVP and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jason Dees, is working closely with his team of CMOs across the country and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to swiftly evaluate and communicate information to all employees, members, network providers, and government partners.

“We are diligently working with our provider engagement teams to share information with Molina’s provider community about coverage and testing for members,” said Dr. Dees. “If a member develops symptoms associated with COVID-19, we encourage a visit to their primary care physician to help guide them through appropriate testing and care. Any related visit to a primary care doctor, urgent care, or emergent care does not require prior authorization.”

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.3 million members as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

