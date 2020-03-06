Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molina Healthcare Waives COVID-19 Testing Costs for Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 09:06pm EST

Molina Healthcare today announced it is waiving all member costs associated with testing for the Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“Due to Molina’s focus on vulnerable and underserved populations, we want to ensure that our members have access to proper testing for the Coronavirus,” said Joe Zubretsky, President and CEO of Molina Healthcare. “Molina is immediately removing all out-of-pocket costs associated with testing for this virus.”

Molina’s EVP and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jason Dees, is working closely with his team of CMOs across the country and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to swiftly evaluate and communicate information to all employees, members, network providers, and government partners.

“We are diligently working with our provider engagement teams to share information with Molina’s provider community about coverage and testing for members,” said Dr. Dees. “If a member develops symptoms associated with COVID-19, we encourage a visit to their primary care physician to help guide them through appropriate testing and care. Any related visit to a primary care doctor, urgent care, or emergent care does not require prior authorization.”

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.3 million members as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aChina January-February crude oil imports rise 5.2% year/year on pre-virus restocking
RE
12:38aBHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit
PU
12:18aAIRASIA BERHAD : Malaysia's Malindo Air asks staff to take up to 50% pay cut to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
03/06Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024 | Preference for Split ACs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS APC, HPQ, JELD INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
03/06MOLSON COORS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL :   Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company - TAP
BU
03/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS SIX, SPR, SSL, WBK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
03/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS OPRA, PTLA, QD INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
03/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS MGPI, SBT, TUP, TVTY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
03/06ASCENT INDUSTRIES : Announces Conclusion of CCAA Proceedings, Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order, Corporate Update and Bi-Weekly Status Report
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."
4AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
5BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. - NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group