Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molina Healthcare of California : Announces Easing of Prior Authorization Requirements in Response to Earthquake State of Emergency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

In the wake of the recent Ridgecrest earthquakes and the state of emergency declared by California Governor Gavin Newsom, Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”) has immediately removed barriers to care for affected members. This includes allowing for emergency prescription fills and easing prior authorization requirements for use of non-network providers in the areas included in the state of emergency declaration. Molina continues to be in close contact with members and providers who have been impacted.

“We have implemented an action plan to ensure member safety and access to care since the first earthquake struck,” said Pamela Sedmak, Executive Vice President of Health Plan Operations, Molina Healthcare. “We will continue to ease the requirements around prior authorization status until the state of emergency has been lifted.”

Molina is providing the following for affected members in the areas included in the state of emergency declaration:

  • Easing prior authorization requirements for all prescriptions and medical attention;
  • Covering essential medical services regardless of participating or non-participating provider networks;
  • Proactively contacting high-risk members to ensure their medical needs are met during this time.

Molina members and providers affected by the earthquake can call one of the following numbers for more information:

  • Member Service: (855) 322-4076
  • Non-Emergency Transportation Line: (877) 775-7340
  • Nurse Advice Line: (888) 275-8750 (English) | (866) 648-3537 (Spanish)
  • Provider Services: (855) 322-4076

About Molina Healthcare of California:
Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals for over 35 years. Molina’s mission has always been to provide quality health care to people receiving government assistance. As of March 31, 2019, the company serves approximately 600,000 members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina’s service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange County and Imperial counties. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aACACIA (ACIA) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Acacia Communications, Inc.; Is $70 a Fair Price?
PR
09:40aAIRBUS : Inspections ordered on some Airbus A380s after wing cracks found
RE
09:40aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR XENT, LTHM, EROS AND BUD : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
09:38aTHE BERNOULLI PRINCIPLE : Epidemiological Models for Identity
PU
09:38aPROTO LABS : Gravity Laboratories Designs Lens Control System with 3D Printing and Machining
PU
09:38aSPARTAN MOTORS : Emergency Response Strengthens Latin American Presence With An Order Of Eight Custom Firetrucks From Long-Time Customer In Chile
PU
09:38aBANK OF AMERICA : Opens Gateway Commons Financial Center
PU
09:38aReal-Estate Companies Amass Cheaper -- but Riskier -- Short-Term Debt
DJ
09:37aOil edges up as supply concerns offset trade disputes
RE
09:37aDoubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About