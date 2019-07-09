Molina Healthcare of California : Announces Easing of Prior Authorization Requirements in Response to Earthquake State of Emergency

In the wake of the recent Ridgecrest earthquakes and the state of emergency declared by California Governor Gavin Newsom, Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”) has immediately removed barriers to care for affected members. This includes allowing for emergency prescription fills and easing prior authorization requirements for use of non-network providers in the areas included in the state of emergency declaration. Molina continues to be in close contact with members and providers who have been impacted.

“We have implemented an action plan to ensure member safety and access to care since the first earthquake struck,” said Pamela Sedmak, Executive Vice President of Health Plan Operations, Molina Healthcare. “We will continue to ease the requirements around prior authorization status until the state of emergency has been lifted.”

Molina is providing the following for affected members in the areas included in the state of emergency declaration:

Easing prior authorization requirements for all prescriptions and medical attention;

Covering essential medical services regardless of participating or non-participating provider networks;

Proactively contacting high-risk members to ensure their medical needs are met during this time.

Molina members and providers affected by the earthquake can call one of the following numbers for more information:

Member Service : (855) 322-4076

: (855) 322-4076 Non-Emergency Transportation Line : (877) 775-7340

: (877) 775-7340 Nurse Advice Line : (888) 275-8750 (English) | (866) 648-3537 (Spanish)

: (888) 275-8750 (English) | (866) 648-3537 (Spanish) Provider Services: (855) 322-4076

Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals for over 35 years. Molina’s mission has always been to provide quality health care to people receiving government assistance. As of March 31, 2019, the company serves approximately 600,000 members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina’s service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange County and Imperial counties. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005511/en/