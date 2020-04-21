Molina Healthcare of Illinois : Gives Over $40,000 to Local Nonprofits Across the State to Support Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

In an effort to assist the many individuals and families affected by the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Molina Healthcare of Illinois (“Molina”) has donated a total of $40,500 to an array of community-based organizations across the state. The grants and supply donations will help the nonprofits provide hygiene essentials, food, financial support, and other resources to help vulnerable communities during the pandemic.

“We are extremely humbled to partner with trusted organizations that are on the frontlines helping our communities during this difficult time,” said Matt Wolf, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Illinois. “We understand that this circumstance has created many hardships for families across the state. Molina is grateful for the opportunity to provide donations to nonprofits that are working tirelessly to ensure resources are provided directly to those in need and alleviate some of the stress many are experiencing.”

Since March, Molina has been providing necessities and financial donations to more than 25 organizations across the state, including senior centers, housing authorities, food pantries, and organizations serving the homeless. This effort has included the donation of over 3,000 COVID-19 preparedness kits, which include soap, hand sanitizer, tissues, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and other essentials. Additionally, Molina has connected with many soup kitchens and food banks to ensure that these organizations can continue providing the critical support they offer to communities. Molina has also partnered with nonprofits to meet some of the less obvious challenges that people may be facing during the pandemic, given financial circumstances. This includes access to discounted laundry services, baby necessities for new and expecting mothers, books for children who are home from school, sponsorship of laptops for students in need, and more. The organizations Molina has supported across the state include:

All in One Laundry Center and Services (Springfield)

Austin People’s Action Center (Chicago)

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois (Carbondale)

Call for Help, Inc. (Madison/St. Clair counties)

Carbondale Towers (Carbondale)

Carl Sanburg School (Springfield)

Chicago Housing Authority Senior Residences (Little Village, Englewood, Humboldt Park, and Pilsen)

Collinsville Food Pantry (Collinsville)

District 186 and Westside Christian Church (Springfield)

East Side Health District Diaper Bank (East St. Louis, Cahokia, Canteen Township, and Centreville)

Empyre Laundry and Christian Activity Center (East St. Louis)

Helping the Homeless (Springfield)

Humphrey’s Meat Market (Springfield)

Las Americas/Racine (Pilsen)

Louis' Cosgrove's Soup Kitchen (East St. Louis)

Macon County Salvation Army Food Pantry (Decatur)

Meals on Wheels and Neighborhood House (Peoria)

Morgan County Food Bank (Jacksonville)

Mrs. Carly’s (Rockford)

Oasis Day Center in (Decatur)

Overnight Homeless Café (East St. Louis)

Partnership with Irene McCoy Gaines housing serving the homeless population (Garfield Park)

Partnership with Minnie Riperton housing to support senior population (Chicago)

Partnership with Vivian Carter housing to provide support to seniors (Englewood)

Shepherd’s Hope (Englewood)

Soup-n-Share Outreach Program (Madison)

Springboard to Success (Chicago)

St. John’s Breadline (Springfield)

St. Vincent de Paul Society (East St. Louis)

Taylorville Food Pantry (Taylorville)

Molina Healthcare continues to seek opportunities to supplement the resources of its community partners throughout this crisis. The Illinois leadership team is working closely with its executive task force, along with following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the department of health, to regularly evaluate and communicate information to its members, network providers, employees, government and community partners.

For members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, Molina launched its Coronavirus Chatbot, an enhanced digital tool available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app. Additionally, Molina has waived all member COVID-19-related testing and treatment costs and is providing virtual urgent care services through its partnership with Teladoc and offering free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy.

About Molina Healthcare of Illinois

Since 2013, Molina Healthcare of Illinois has been providing government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company serves approximately 224,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid programs across the state. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

