Molina Healthcare of Ohio : Partners with Make-A-Day Foundation and Urban Meyer to Serve 20,000 Meals to Ohioans Experiencing Homelessness or Financial Distress During COVID-19 Pandemic

04/22/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molina Healthcare of Ohio is proud to partner with the Make-A-Day Foundation and former Ohio State University Football Coach Urban Meyer to provide 20,000 nutritious meals to Ohioans experiencing homelessness or financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Make-A-Day Foundation partners with local businesses in the Columbus area to create positive, healthy environments for those experiencing homelessness or financial distress. Through meals, haircuts, advocacy, and outreach, the Make-A-Day Foundation helps connect neighbors and build positive relationships.

"Molina Healthcare knows the power a nutritious meal and community connections can have on a person's physical and mental health," said Ami Cole, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Ohio. "Those experiencing homelessness or financial distress are some of the most vulnerable Ohioans, and they are too often food insecure. We are happy to support the Make-A-Day Foundation's efforts to better connect our neighbors with services they need and provide essential, nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic."

For more information about how to support these efforts, visit https://doingbettertogether.org 

About Molina Healthcare of Ohio
Since 2005, Molina Healthcare of Ohio has been providing government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company serves approximately 288,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs across the state. To learn more, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About Make-A-Day Foundation
Make-A-Day is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization focused on homelessness outreach and awareness of poverty-related issues.  It was founded in 2017 in Columbus, OH. It has provided more than 20,000 meals, 2,000+ salon quality haircuts, shampoos & and shaves, commercial truckloads of seasonal clothing, and hundreds of volunteers to local men and women who are homeless or in financial distress in Columbus. To learn more, visit MakeADay.fun

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molina-healthcare-of-ohio-partners-with-make-a-day-foundation-and-urban-meyer-to-serve-20-000-meals-to-ohioans-experiencing-homelessness-or-financial-distress-during-covid-19-pandemic-301045522.html

SOURCE Molina Healthcare of Ohio


© PRNewswire 2020
