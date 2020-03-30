Molina Healthcare of South Carolina : Donates $75,000 to Area Nonprofits to Support Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

In an effort to assist the many individuals and families affected by the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina (“Molina”) is donating a total of $75,000 to more than 10 community-based organizations across the state. The grants will help the nonprofits provide food and resources to South Carolinians during the pandemic.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with these amazing local organizations during this challenging time,” said Dora Wilson, plan president of Molina Healthcare of South Carolina. “We understand that many families are feeling increased uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the global spread of COVID-19. Molina cares about the communities in which we live, work and serve.”

Molina is providing donations to more than 10 organizations, including the following:

American Red Cross (Charleston) – Throughout the year and during emergencies, the American Red Cross provides lifesaving blood to hospital patients and food for blood donors, as well as education, supplies, and resources.

– Throughout the year and during emergencies, the American Red Cross provides lifesaving blood to hospital patients and food for blood donors, as well as education, supplies, and resources. Community Impact Center (Charleston) – The Community Impact Center supports vulnerable populations with skills-development, an English as a Second Language (ESL) class, and a food pantry that serves the Tri-County area.

– The Community Impact Center supports vulnerable populations with skills-development, an English as a Second Language (ESL) class, and a food pantry that serves the Tri-County area. Golden Harvest Food Bank (Aiken) – Golden Harvest is supporting families in crisis by providing low-contact drive-through food distributions with a focus on rural areas where school closures have left children without meals. The organization has adapted its daily lunch service to be outdoors instead of its usual enclosed dining room in addition to transporting nutritious food to seniors.

– Golden Harvest is supporting families in crisis by providing low-contact drive-through food distributions with a focus on rural areas where school closures have left children without meals. The organization has adapted its daily lunch service to be outdoors instead of its usual enclosed dining room in addition to transporting nutritious food to seniors. Greenville Meals on Wheels – Enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Greenville County, the local Meals on Wheels chapter is delivering meals to those in need three times per week.

– Enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Greenville County, the local Meals on Wheels chapter is delivering meals to those in need three times per week. Harvest Hope Pee Dee (Florence) – Harvest Hope strives to serve the needs of the hungry by sharing quality food with compassion and education. Molina’s donation will help supplement the food bank, assist with food drops, and provide meals and resources to families affected by small businesses being forced to close.

– Harvest Hope strives to serve the needs of the hungry by sharing quality food with compassion and education. Molina’s donation will help supplement the food bank, assist with food drops, and provide meals and resources to families affected by small businesses being forced to close. Harvest Hope Greenville – In partnership with approximately 100 agency partners in Greenville and Laurens counties, Harvest Hope is distributing food boxes in adherence to social distancing measures.

– In partnership with approximately 100 agency partners in Greenville and Laurens counties, Harvest Hope is distributing food boxes in adherence to social distancing measures. I Serve with Joy (Charleston) – I Serve with Joy supports individuals experiencing homelessness, displaced teenagers, and single-parent families who are struggling to make ends meet.

– I Serve with Joy supports individuals experiencing homelessness, displaced teenagers, and single-parent families who are struggling to make ends meet. Lowcountry Food Bank (Charleston) – The Lowcountry Food Bank fights hunger by distributing food to nearly 300 partner agencies including soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and emergency food pantries throughout South Carolina’s 10 coastal counties.

– The Lowcountry Food Bank fights hunger by distributing food to nearly 300 partner agencies including soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and emergency food pantries throughout South Carolina’s 10 coastal counties. New Directions (Myrtle Beach) – New Directions is the leading provider of shelter services in Horry County and operates shelters for men, women, and children. They strive to provide basic necessities and connections to available resources.

– New Directions is the leading provider of shelter services in Horry County and operates shelters for men, women, and children. They strive to provide basic necessities and connections to available resources. Senior Resources, Inc. (Richland) – Senior Resources, Inc. delivers meals to the elderly, disabled, and other home-bound individuals five times each week. A vast majority of recipients struggle to maintain a healthy diet due to social determinants of health such as transportation and financial capabilities.

– Senior Resources, Inc. delivers meals to the elderly, disabled, and other home-bound individuals five times each week. A vast majority of recipients struggle to maintain a healthy diet due to social determinants of health such as transportation and financial capabilities. Shifa Free Clinic (Charleston) – The Clinic is preparing and distributing food boxes to families in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Molina Healthcare continues to seek opportunities to supplement the resources of its community partners throughout this crisis. The leadership team is working closely with its executive task force, along with following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and departments of health, to regularly evaluate and communicate information to its members, network providers, employees, government and community partners.

For members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, this week Molina launched its Coronavirus Chatbot, an enhanced digital tool available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app.

About Molina Healthcare of South Carolina

Since 2013, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of December 2019, the company serves approximately 131,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) health programs across South Carolina. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

