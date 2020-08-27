Molina Healthcare of Texas : Extends Relief to Members, Providers, and Employees as Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall

Molina Healthcare of Texas (“Molina”) is actively supporting its members, providers, and employees who may be impacted by Hurricane Laura, which struck the coasts of Louisiana and Texas as a category 4 storm earlier today and has flooded coastal regions in Texas with sustained winds of 150 mph.

“We stand in solidarity and support with those affected by Hurricane Laura this week,” said Anne Rote, president of Molina Healthcare of Texas. “Molina employees and providers will continue to work tirelessly to provide urgent, emergency, and other needed services to our members during this critical time of need.”

During the disaster period, Molina Healthcare of Texas is providing the following support for members and providers in the counties included in Governor Abbott’s disaster declaration:

Allowing emergency refills for medications that require prior authorization along with early refills for prescriptions;

Working with our members and providers to ensure those impacted have access to needed care;

Providing access to our 24x7 Nurse Advice Line as well as telehealth providers;

Tracking all employees to ensure their safety and well-being;

Working with state and local authorities as well as community organizations to support recovery efforts.

Molina members and providers affected by Hurricane Laura can visit our secure member and provider portals around the clock. Molina members can visit our website or call 866-449-6849 for more information.

About Molina Healthcare of Texas

Since 2006, Molina Healthcare of Texas has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of June 30, 2020, the company served approximately 352,000 members through Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs, with service areas across Texas. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

