Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Molina Healthcare of Texas : Extends Relief to Members, Providers, and Employees as Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Molina Healthcare of Texas (“Molina”) is actively supporting its members, providers, and employees who may be impacted by Hurricane Laura, which struck the coasts of Louisiana and Texas as a category 4 storm earlier today and has flooded coastal regions in Texas with sustained winds of 150 mph.

“We stand in solidarity and support with those affected by Hurricane Laura this week,” said Anne Rote, president of Molina Healthcare of Texas. “Molina employees and providers will continue to work tirelessly to provide urgent, emergency, and other needed services to our members during this critical time of need.”

During the disaster period, Molina Healthcare of Texas is providing the following support for members and providers in the counties included in Governor Abbott’s disaster declaration:

  • Allowing emergency refills for medications that require prior authorization along with early refills for prescriptions;
  • Working with our members and providers to ensure those impacted have access to needed care;
  • Providing access to our 24x7 Nurse Advice Line as well as telehealth providers;
  • Tracking all employees to ensure their safety and well-being;
  • Working with state and local authorities as well as community organizations to support recovery efforts.

Molina members and providers affected by Hurricane Laura can visit our secure member and provider portals around the clock. Molina members can visit our website or call 866-449-6849 for more information.

About Molina Healthcare of Texas

Since 2006, Molina Healthcare of Texas has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of June 30, 2020, the company served approximately 352,000 members through Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs, with service areas across Texas. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCOLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:58pEXONE : Statement from ExOne CEO John Hartner
PU
05:57pPANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pD BOX TECHNOLOGIES : and Slightly Mad Studio collaborate on the launch of Project CARS 3
AQ
05:56pLAVV : Conversion Notice
AQ
05:55pMeridius Announces Name Change to "BMEX Gold Inc." and Appoints Director
NE
05:53pBIOCERES : Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Upcoming Participation at LD 500 Conference
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs sobre Relatório do Conselho de Administração sobre a oportunidade e as condições da oferta pública geral e voluntária de aquisição de acções representativas do capital social da Sonae Capiral, SGPS, SA, elaborado nos termos
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
5ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE :  Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Pra..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group