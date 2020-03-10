Molina Healthcare of Washington : Temporarily Transitions Employees to Remote Status in Response to COVID-19

Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”) today announced that it is temporarily transitioning its health plan staff statewide to remote status until further notice. This step is being taken to prevent potential exposure of its employees to COVID-19, and is in alignment with public health recommendations to help slow its spread. Last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a preemptive state of emergency. Molina is fully aligned and integrated with public health officials, state and local authorities, regulators, and other health systems, and will continue to be as the situation develops.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our members and employees,” said Peter Adler, president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “We are taking the step of transitioning much of our Washington staff to remote status out of an abundance of caution, and in doing so will ensure no break or reduction in service levels or care coordination. This move should be invisible to members and will remain in effect until at least March 31. We are actively monitoring developments and are prepared to continue to adapt and/or extend remote status as needed.”

The temporary transition to remote status covers all Molina health plan operations in Bothell, Spokane, Vancouver, and Wenatchee. Molina’s MyHealth-Everett primary care clinic will remain fully staffed on-site and continue its services as a primary care home for many Molina members.

“Molina encourages members to remain current with the State Department of Health, County Public Health, and CDC guidelines related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Frances Gough, chief medical officer for Molina Healthcare of Washington. “In an effort to reduce unnecessary exposure in emergency rooms and primary care provider offices, we also strongly encourage Molina members to use our Virtual Urgent Care services, which are available around the clock for all Medicaid and Marketplace members.”

