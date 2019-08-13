Log in
Molson Investigated by Merchant Law Group LLP For Violations of Provincial Securities Laws

08/13/2019 | 10:34am EDT

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merchant Law Group LLP (www.merchantlaw.com) a national class action litigation firm, is investigating whether Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TPX.A) (TPX.B) and certain of its officers and directors violated provincial securities laws.

On February 12, 2019, Molson disclosed that it would restate its financial statements for fiscal 2016 and 2017, after the company's audit committee found errors in Molson’s financial reporting.

On this news, Molson’s stock price fell $5.03 per share, or almost 6%, to close at $81.77 on February 12, 2019.

On February 15, 2019, a securities fraud class action was filed against Molson and certain of its officers on behalf of those who purchased shares of Molson on the New York Stock Exchange.

Merchant Law Group LLP is investigating these allegations in order to file a class action lawsuit in Canada, and on behalf of those who purchased shares of Molson on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Molson securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you may be entitled to compensation and are encouraged to contact Tony Merchant at (888) 567-7777, or by email at tmerchant@merchantlaw.com.

Merchant Law Group LLP has 10 offices across Canada, with lawyers practising law in six provinces. Merchant Law Group LLP and Tony Merchant Q.C. are well known for pursuing class action lawsuits in Canada including litigation regarding Winners/HomeSense, Various Cellular Phone Fees, BCE Dividends, GM Gasket Manifolds, Hip Implants, Lead Paint in Toys (and similar consumer products), Maple Leaf, Celebrex/Bextra, Vioxx, Sony, Residential Schools and various other cases. Tony Merchant, Q.C. is known to be one of Canada’s most active litigators with more than 600 reported cases in leading Caselaw Journals, having argued thousands of cases before the Canadian and American Courts, in Trial and Administrative Courts, and the Courts of Appeal of various American and Canadian jurisdictions, the Federal Court of Canada, and the Supreme Court of Canada. Tony Merchant, Q.C., has a long history in pursuing public policy cases and is a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (M.L.A.).

This notice may constitute lawyer advertising.

CONTACT:

Merchant Law Group LLP
Tony Merchant
(888) 567-7777 phone
2401 Saskatchewan Drive
Regina, Saskatchewan
S4P 4H8
tmerchant@merchantlaw.com

SOURCE Merchant Law Group LLP


© GlobeNewswire 2019
