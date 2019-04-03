MomentFeed : Appoints Kyra Purvis to Vice President of Social Solutions

MomentFeed,
the leader in mobile consumer experience management for multi-location
brands, announced today that Kyra Purvis has joined the company as Vice
President of Social Solutions. A career expert in digital advertising
and consumer marketing strategies, Purvis brings deep expertise in
helping organizations use social media practices to increase engagement
at a brand and local level.
Prior to joining MomentFeed, Purvis was an Executive Vice President,
Revenue and Partnerships at Brand Networks, managing and expanding the
company’s partner relationships at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other
social networks. Purvis also ran a social media consulting firm, focused
on empowering brands to utilize digital marketing and advertising as a
strategic and targeted marketing channel.
“While today’s social media tools seemingly enable every business to run
effective national advertising campaigns, they aren’t yet equipped to
support local, multi-location strategies,” said Purvis. “There are
layers of complexity and unique requirements that come with solving
multi-location digital marketing challenges, and native tools within
social partners make efforts cumbersome and resource intensive.
MomentFeed is the only company I have seen across my entire career that
can offer a proven solution to this industry-wide challenge, and why I
believe more and more multi-location brands will continue to choose
MomentFeed as their platform-of-choice.”
Paid advertising is a critical component to driving new customers
through the door and expanding a company’s footprint through location
expansion. To support effective paid advertising campaigns, however,
it’s important to have management and social engagement tools in place
to support local communities of customers and properly engage customers
throughout the conversation. Leading consumers into a poorly managed
social community can quickly cancel out advertising investments and
result in lost customers and revenue.
“The beauty of the MomentFeed platform is our ability to combine all
aspects of paid and organic into a single, holistic solution that can
not only attract the right customers based on location, but also engage
them across the most popular social networks where they actually live,
shop and play,” said Robert Blatt, CEO and Chairman of MomentFeed.
“Kyra’s close relationships and expertise working across major social
networks like Facebook and Instagram give our clients a real edge in
terms of their ability to cultivate a community of local and engaged
customers needed to grow revenue and build lifelong brand loyalty. We
are so excited to have her as part of our family, and I know our clients
will be, too.”
MomentFeed helps multi-location brands manage and execute paid media
campaigns as part of its Paid
Media Manager solution, which is designed to help brands and
agencies run local ad campaigns at national scale. Paid Media Manager,
which is a critical component of MomentFeed’s
Mobile Consumer Experience (MCX) platform, leverages the accurate
location data stored in the MCX platform to ensure relevant ads are
served to reflect the attributes of the nearest location. Paid Media
Manager works in conjunction with other MCX modules including Social
Media Manager, Location Finder, Reputation Manager and Visibility
Manager. As a whole, the MCX platform is focused on driving in-store
traffic for customers, turning local pages, organic search and paid
advertising programs into in-store revenue.
About MomentFeed
MomentFeed’s mobile consumer experience management software enables
multi-location brands to make their nearest location the best choice for
every mobile customer. The Mobile Consumer Experience (MCX) management
platform helps organizations manage consumer engagement at the store or
field level, creating a mobile consumer experience that is more
authentic, relevant and engaging for local consumers and directly drives
in-store foot traffic across multiple channels, providing marketing
attribution for each channel.
With an integrated management and reporting system that spans multiple
channels including mobile search, social media, digital advertising and
customer care, the MCX platform helps continuously and predictably
capture more in-store sales for retailers, restaurant chains, banks,
auto dealers, insurance companies and other franchised and
corporate-owned multi-location businesses. MomentFeed was founded in
2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more
information visit www.momentfeed.com.
