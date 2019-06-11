Log in
MomentFeed : Named 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Winner

06/11/2019 | 08:33am EDT

Fast-growing SaaS company helps multi-location brands turn searchers into customers

MomentFeed, the leader in mobile consumer experience management for multi-location brands, announced today that it has been named a winner of Red Herring’s Top 100 North America 2019 award.

MomentFeed was chosen among thousands of technology companies based on its disruptive impact, financial performance, market footprint, and management quality. Previous winners have included Google, Skype, Spotify, and Twitter.

As local mobile search becomes increasingly more important to consumers, MomentFeed meets their needs and those of multi-location businesses -- including major brands like Avis and Wendy's. MomentFeed’s unique solutions, enable restaurants, retailers, and service companies to keep their local information up-to-date and accurate and at the top of searches, engage on social media in a personal, highly contextual manner, and to respond rapidly and seamlessly to reviews.

MomentFeed CEO Robert Blatt notes, “The words ‘near me’ and customers reviews are now important to consumer purchase behavior, so we connect brands with target consumers across multiple digital channels. We pride ourselves on listening and responding to the needs of businesses with hundreds or thousands of locations. We meet the needs of both the brands and the individual operators or franchisees who need to compete at a local level.”

MomentFeed’s software has resulted in sales increases of as much as 40 percent at just one location of a national consumer brand.

“2019’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Alex Vieux, Chairman of Red Herring. “North America has led the way in tech, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been thrilling. MomentFeed fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I’ve every confidence it will make a significant impact,” added Vieux.

The Top 100 North America has become a springboard for some of tech’s biggest names, and a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts.

About MomentFeed

With an integrated management and reporting system spanning mobile search, social media, digital advertising, and customer reputation management, the MomentFeed platform helps continuously and predictably capture more in-store sales for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, and other multi-location businesses. Founded in 2010, it is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. An Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company, it was also named a Comparably Best Company. For more information visit www.momentfeed.com.


© Business Wire 2019
