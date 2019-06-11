MomentFeed : Named 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Winner

MomentFeed,
the leader in mobile consumer experience management for multi-location
brands, announced today that it has been named a winner of Red Herring’s
Top 100 North America 2019 award.
MomentFeed was chosen among thousands of technology companies based on
its disruptive impact, financial performance, market footprint, and
management quality. Previous winners have included Google, Skype,
Spotify, and Twitter.
As local mobile search becomes increasingly more important to consumers,
MomentFeed meets their needs and those of multi-location businesses --
including major brands like Avis and Wendy's. MomentFeed’s unique
solutions, enable restaurants, retailers, and service companies to keep
their local information up-to-date and accurate and at the top of
searches, engage on social media in a personal, highly contextual
manner, and to respond rapidly and seamlessly to reviews.
MomentFeed CEO Robert Blatt notes, “The words ‘near me’ and customers
reviews are now important to consumer purchase behavior, so we connect
brands with target consumers across multiple digital channels. We pride
ourselves on listening and responding to the needs of businesses with
hundreds or thousands of locations. We meet the needs of both the brands
and the individual operators or franchisees who need to compete at a
local level.”
MomentFeed’s software has resulted in sales increases of as much as 40
percent at just one location of a national consumer brand.
“2019’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,”
said Alex Vieux, Chairman of Red Herring. “North America has led the way
in tech, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies
here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry,
has been thrilling. MomentFeed fully deserves its place among our
finalists, and I’ve every confidence it will make a significant impact,”
added Vieux.
The Top 100 North America has become a springboard for some of tech’s
biggest names, and a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists,
experts and analysts.
About MomentFeed
With an integrated management and reporting system spanning mobile
search, social media, digital advertising, and customer reputation
management, the MomentFeed platform helps continuously and predictably
capture more in-store sales for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, and
other multi-location businesses. Founded in 2010, it is headquartered in
Santa Monica, California. An Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held
Company, it was also named a Comparably Best Company. For more
information visit www.momentfeed.com.
