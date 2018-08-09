Log in
Momentive Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

08/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

MPM Holdings Inc. (“Momentive” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: MPMQ) today announced it will host a teleconference to discuss Second Quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 prior to the opening of the market on August 14, 2018.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins at the following numbers:

U.S. Participants: (844) 309-6571
International Participants: (484) 747-6920
Participant Passcode: 2255028

Live Internet access to the call and presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.momentive.com. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2018. The playback can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) and +1 (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 2255028. A replay also will be available through the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website.

About Momentive

Momentive is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-plus year heritage of being first to market with performance applications that support and improve everyday life. Momentive delivers science-based solutions for major industries, by linking its custom technology platforms to allow the creation of unique solutions for customers. Additional information is available at www.momentive.com.


© Business Wire 2018
