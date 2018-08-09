Momentive Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

MPM Holdings Inc. (“Momentive” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: MPMQ) today announced it will host a teleconference to discuss Second Quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 prior to the opening of the market on August 14, 2018.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins at the following numbers:

U.S. Participants: (844) 309-6571

International Participants: (484) 747-6920

Participant Passcode: 2255028

Live Internet access to the call and presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.momentive.com. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2018. The playback can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) and +1 (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 2255028. A replay also will be available through the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website.

