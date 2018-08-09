Momentive Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

MPM Holdings Inc. (“Momentive” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: MPMQ) today
announced it will host a teleconference to discuss Second Quarter 2018
results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The
Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for
the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 prior to the opening of the
market on August 14, 2018.
Interested parties are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before
the call begins at the following numbers:
U.S. Participants: (844) 309-6571
International Participants: (484)
747-6920
Participant Passcode: 2255028
Live Internet access to the call and presentation materials will be
available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s
website: www.momentive.com.
A replay of the call will be available for three weeks beginning at 2
p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2018. The playback can be accessed by
dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) and +1 (404) 537-3406 (International). The
passcode is 2255028. A replay also will be available through the
Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website.
About Momentive
Momentive is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a
75-plus year heritage of being first to market with performance
applications that support and improve everyday life. Momentive delivers
science-based solutions for major industries, by linking its custom
technology platforms to allow the creation of unique solutions for
customers. Additional information is available at www.momentive.com.
