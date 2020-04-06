Momentive Names Sam Conzone President & CEO, Amy Bianchi, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

WATERFORD, N.Y., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Conzone, newly named President and CEO, took the reins at global specialty chemical company Momentive Performance Materials on April 1. Sam takes over from retiring President and CEO Jack Boss.

Sam has been with the company since 2008 and has held several positions in Corporate Strategy, Business Leadership, and Technology. Most recently, Sam served as Chief Operating Officer, where he was instrumental in the sale of Momentive to a Korean-based investor group including SJL Partners and KCC Corporation.

"Sam's vision, energy, and leadership are impressive. Momentive is in position to play an even more significant role in global silicones supply, working with customers on their unique needs and focusing its resources on the specialty side of the business to achieve long-term success," said Steve Lim, Chairman of the Momentive Board of Directors.

Sam has been part of successful transformation before, having acted in various growth and innovation roles at Schott Glass for a decade, as the company transformed from a mature glass company to an industry leader in pharmaceutical packaging, electronic material solutions, and advanced optical applications.

Amy Bianchi assumes the Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer role vacated by Susan Walden's retirement. Recently named to the 40 Under 40 list in the NY Capital Area, Amy joined Momentive in 2011 and has held various roles, including Vice President, Global Talent Management and Organization Design and Director, Global HR Operations. She has been instrumental in building out Momentive's Human Resources function, leading multiple global restructurings, and championing focus on coaching and development. Prior to Momentive, Amy held various HR leadership roles for both private and public sector organizations.

"Amy has been a great partner as we have thought through the leadership approach and organizational design to carry Momentive forward. She is a true advocate for employees around the world – it is no coincidence that putting people first is one of our top strategic priorities in our Vision 2025 work. Amy truly understands the success of Momentive depends on the talent and determination of our people," said Conzone.

Conzone and Bianchi assume their new positions at a unique time, as the world fights the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been working throughout this crisis to keep Momentive's employees around the world safe and its operations running. Momentive plays a key role in the global supply chain and produces critical chemicals and materials that enable essential industries such as the food and agriculture sectors, as well as those producing medical devices, health care applications, and life-saving equipment used to fight and treat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is working with state and local officials to support their local communities' medical facilities and first responders by sourcing and donating desperately needed protective equipment, including facemasks.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life.

