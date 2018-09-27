Momentive Opens New NXT* Silane Manufacturing Facility in Leverkusen, Germany

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (“Momentive”) today celebrated the
official opening of its new NXT silane production facility in the
Leverkusen Chempark. The city of Leverkusen and Chempark officials
joined Momentive’s CEO and other leaders to officially cut the ribbon
and open the plant. This new, state-of-the-art production plant, will
service leading tire and automotive customers that rely on NXT silanes
to help them produce tires with lower rolling resistance, as well as
advanced wet traction and overall performance.
NXT Ribbon Cutting Event Leverkusen 2018 From left to right: Bernhard Marewski, Christoph Kappenhagen, Jack Boss, Rich Owins, Lars Friedrich
“We are excited about our new NXT silane facility in Europe,” said Jack
Boss, President and CEO. “This new plant doubles our capacity in our
fastest growing product line and enables state-of-the-art manufacturing
capabilities on two continents. This will allow us to strengthen our
leadership position in automotive tire applications and enable
additional new product offerings. Beyond the benefits this new plant
brings to our customers, I am immensely proud of the team that managed
the development and construction of this new facility and the dedication
they showed to bring this plant online.”
“The Leverkusen, Germany site is an ideal choice for Momentive’s new
facility and this new plant will help us serve our tire customers in
Europe and ensure dedicated, multi-source supply of these critical
additives to customers around the world,” said Rich Owins, Vice
President, Silanes. “Having locally-produced NXT silane available in
Europe is just one part of Momentive’s commitment to serving this market
segment. Together with the acquisition of a NXT facility in Texas City,
Texas and our new tire research and development laboratory in Charlotte,
North Carolina, this new plant clearly demonstrates our commitment to
servicing our tire customers with new innovations.”
About NXT Silane
Momentive’s NXT silanes play an important role in tire manufacturing.
NXT silanes are incorporated by tire manufacturers to improve
manufacturing processes by enabling reduced scrap rates and enhanced
processability, which in turn can speed production and result in lower
costs. NXT silanes can also help deliver advanced tire performance, such
as reduced rolling resistance, to increase fuel economy, as well as
improved wet traction, even with ingredients that are hard to process.
For more information about NXT silanes, visit our website: https://www.momentive.com/en-US/categories/coupling/nxt-silane/
About the Company
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and
advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market
with performance applications for major industries that support and
improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by
linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers.
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of MPM Holdings Inc. Additional information about Momentive
and its products is available at www.momentive.com.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press
release are forward-looking statements relating to our business.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of
the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have no
obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in
this press release.
*NXT is a trademark of Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
