Momentive Responds to Network Security Incident

MPM Holdings Inc. (“Momentive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MPMQ) today
announced it has taken steps to restore its network and resume normal
operations as quickly as possible in response to a recent network
security incident that prevented access to certain information
technology systems and data within the Company’s network.
The Company took immediate action to contain the incident and has
implemented its business continuity plan. The Company is working closely
with external cybersecurity experts to restore its affected information
technology systems. Since the time of the incident, the Company’s
manufacturing processes, which rely on separate networks, have continued
to operate safely, largely without interruption, and in compliance with
all environmental regulations. The impact from the security incident has
primarily impacted the Company’s corporate functions. Momentive has also
taken additional precautionary measures to ensure the continued safe
operations of its sites.
The Company has found no evidence that any customer, supplier or
employee information was accessed or exfiltrated during this incident,
or that any customer or supplier systems or data outside the Company’s
network have been impacted.
The Company remains committed to utilizing all available means to
protect its operations and the integrity of its information, while
restoring normalcy for its valued employees, customers, suppliers, and
other stakeholders. The Company will continue to invest in information
technology security to detect and minimize the risk of unauthorized
activity, and ensure that it can continue providing specialized products
and services to its global customers and suppliers.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements
related to restructuring, growth, market recovery, competitiveness, and
the benefits and anticipated timing of the merger transaction and
expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance.
In addition, our management may from time to time make oral
forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of
historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,”
“should,” “seek” or “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking
statements reflect our current expectations and assumptions regarding
our business, the economy, the merger agreement, and other future events
and conditions and are based on currently available financial, economic
and competitive data and our current business plans. Actual results
could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties that may
affect our operations, markets, services, prices and other factors as
discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report
on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”). While we believe our assumptions are reasonable,
we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements as it
is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is
impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual
results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to: the timing for resolving and any impact of the network
security incident, a weakening of global economic and financial
conditions, interruptions in the supply of or increased cost of raw
materials, the impact of work stoppage and other incidents on our
operations, changes in governmental regulations or interpretations
thereof and related compliance and litigation costs, adverse rulings in
litigation, difficulties with the realization of our cost savings in
connection with transformation and strategic initiatives, pricing
actions by our competitors that could affect our operating margins, the
impact of our growth and productivity investments, our ability to
realize the benefits there from, and the timing thereof, our ability to
obtain additional financing, and risks related to the merger agreement
including the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals may not be
obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not
anticipated, risks that any of the closing conditions to the proposed
merger may not be satisfied or may not be satisfied in a timely manner,
the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that
such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than
expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be
realized, potential customer losses and business disruption following
the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction, potential
litigation relating to the merger transaction, the occurrence of any
event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the
termination of the merger agreement, the effect of the announcement or
pendency of the transaction on the Company’s business relationships,
operating results, and business generally, and the other factors listed
in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings. All forward-looking
statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary
notice. The forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the
date on which they are made. Factors or events that could cause our
actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
otherwise required by law.
About Momentive
Momentive is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a
75 plus year heritage of being first to market with performance
applications that support and improve everyday life. Momentive delivers
science-based solutions for major industries, by linking its custom
technology platforms to allow the creation of unique solutions for
customers. Additional information is available at www.momentive.com.
