Momentive Responds to Network Security Incident

MPM Holdings Inc. (“Momentive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MPMQ) today announced it has taken steps to restore its network and resume normal operations as quickly as possible in response to a recent network security incident that prevented access to certain information technology systems and data within the Company’s network.

The Company took immediate action to contain the incident and has implemented its business continuity plan. The Company is working closely with external cybersecurity experts to restore its affected information technology systems. Since the time of the incident, the Company’s manufacturing processes, which rely on separate networks, have continued to operate safely, largely without interruption, and in compliance with all environmental regulations. The impact from the security incident has primarily impacted the Company’s corporate functions. Momentive has also taken additional precautionary measures to ensure the continued safe operations of its sites.

The Company has found no evidence that any customer, supplier or employee information was accessed or exfiltrated during this incident, or that any customer or supplier systems or data outside the Company’s network have been impacted.

The Company remains committed to utilizing all available means to protect its operations and the integrity of its information, while restoring normalcy for its valued employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. The Company will continue to invest in information technology security to detect and minimize the risk of unauthorized activity, and ensure that it can continue providing specialized products and services to its global customers and suppliers.

About Momentive

Momentive is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75 plus year heritage of being first to market with performance applications that support and improve everyday life. Momentive delivers science-based solutions for major industries, by linking its custom technology platforms to allow the creation of unique solutions for customers. Additional information is available at www.momentive.com.

