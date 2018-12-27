Momentum Continues for Leading Conversational AI Company Conversica With AI Awards From Aragon Research and Awards.ai

Conversica,
Inc., the leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) for
business, today announced that it has received a Hot
Vendors for 2018 award from Aragon
Research in the category of conversational AI and a Global
Annual Achievement Award for Artificial Intelligence in the category
of “Best Use of AI for Natural Language Processing (NLP) or Natural
Language Generation (NLG)” from Awards.ai.
Aragon Research recognizes noteworthy, visionary and innovative Hot
Vendors in various markets such as conversational AI, digital business
platform (DBP), document and contract analytics, dynamic experience
management (DXM), and intelligent content analytics for voice, in
addition to others. Aragon Research first identified Conversica as a Hot
Vendor in its research note “Hot Vendors in Conversational AI, 2018.”
Conversica also accepted honors from Awards.ai this month. Awards.ai
describes its Global Annual Achievement Award as the “first and biggest
global annual achievement awards for artificial intelligence,” and
Conversica’s selection for best use of AI for NLP or NLG was one of 53
awards across six categories in AI. Now entering its fourth year, the
Awards.ai program highlights achievements across a number of industries,
honoring a cross-section of people and organizations in the AI field
ranging from individuals and startups to established companies.
“Researchers, industry influencers and customers alike recognize that
AI-powered business conversations drive revenue and customer
satisfaction,” said Conversica CEO Alex Terry. “We’re thrilled to accept
these prestigious awards from Aragon Research and Awards.ai. Such
recognition is a testament to our team’s ongoing commitment to
innovation and making Conversica the most advanced and effective
conversational AI solution for business. This has been an amazing year
for our company, and we could not be more excited about the
opportunities that lie ahead.”
The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an
endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product or service.
About Conversica
Conversica is the leader in conversational AI for business and the only
provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales
organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps
companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by
automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with
leads via natural, two-way conversations. Used by more than 1,000
companies worldwide, Conversica’s sales assistants are built on a proven
and patented AI platform integrating natural language understanding
(NLU), natural language generation (NLG), and deep learning capabilities
and engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in
multiple languages. The recipient of many analyst firm and industry awards,
Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners
and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif. To learn
more, visit conversica.com and
follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005020/en/