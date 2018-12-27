Momentum Continues for Leading Conversational AI Company Conversica With AI Awards From Aragon Research and Awards.ai

Leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence Recognized for Innovative Technology Improving Effectiveness of Sales, Marketing and Customer Success

Conversica, Inc., the leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) for business, today announced that it has received a Hot Vendors for 2018 award from Aragon Research in the category of conversational AI and a Global Annual Achievement Award for Artificial Intelligence in the category of “Best Use of AI for Natural Language Processing (NLP) or Natural Language Generation (NLG)” from Awards.ai.

Aragon Research recognizes noteworthy, visionary and innovative Hot Vendors in various markets such as conversational AI, digital business platform (DBP), document and contract analytics, dynamic experience management (DXM), and intelligent content analytics for voice, in addition to others. Aragon Research first identified Conversica as a Hot Vendor in its research note “Hot Vendors in Conversational AI, 2018.”

Conversica also accepted honors from Awards.ai this month. Awards.ai describes its Global Annual Achievement Award as the “first and biggest global annual achievement awards for artificial intelligence,” and Conversica’s selection for best use of AI for NLP or NLG was one of 53 awards across six categories in AI. Now entering its fourth year, the Awards.ai program highlights achievements across a number of industries, honoring a cross-section of people and organizations in the AI field ranging from individuals and startups to established companies.

“Researchers, industry influencers and customers alike recognize that AI-powered business conversations drive revenue and customer satisfaction,” said Conversica CEO Alex Terry. “We’re thrilled to accept these prestigious awards from Aragon Research and Awards.ai. Such recognition is a testament to our team’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making Conversica the most advanced and effective conversational AI solution for business. This has been an amazing year for our company, and we could not be more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product or service.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in conversational AI for business and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Used by more than 1,000 companies worldwide, Conversica’s sales assistants are built on a proven and patented AI platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), and deep learning capabilities and engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. The recipient of many analyst firm and industry awards, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif. To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

