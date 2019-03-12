Momentum Slips for Auto Import Tariffs

By William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on car imports is facing increasing headwinds amid congressional opposition, legal challenges and the prospect of consumer opposition.

Three weeks after the Commerce Department submitted a report on possible auto tariffs, the administration has yet to address the issue publicly -- an uncharacteristically quiet approach that has trade experts concluding the White House isn't eager to launch another grueling trade battle that could rattle markets as the 2020 election campaign gets under way.

When he first proposed tariffs last year, Mr. Trump warned that cars imported from abroad would be slapped with tariffs of up to 25%. U.S.-made cars would also become more expensive, auto makers say, in part because tariffs would also be levied on imported components that typically make up 40% to 50% of domestic vehicles.

"The price of vehicles would go up for middle-income American families who drive," said Rep. Jackie Walorski (R., Ind.), who has co-sponsored new legislation that would give Congress the ability to veto such tariffs. She said she is also concerned that auto parts and recreational vehicle manufacturers in her district would face retaliation from abroad.

The Commerce Department has delivered a report to the White House on whether imported vehicles and parts could pose a national security risk, a key justification for imposing tariffs under U.S. trade law. While it hasn't been made public, it almost certainly gives Mr. Trump wide latitude since a similar report last year allowed for global tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports.

Under U.S. law, Mr. Trump now has 90 days from the report's Feb. 17 delivery date to consider tariffs or other measures. But so far, the White House has been silent on its intentions, in contrast to its aggressive response last year following investigations into steel and aluminum imports on national-security grounds and a probe into Chinese trade practices.

The White House declined to comment.

"They don't engage too much" on the issue, one European official said. A second said the White House has signaled it plans to take no action on auto tariffs in the near term.

The prospect of unpopular auto tariffs has accelerated efforts by lawmakers to pass legislation that gives them a voice -- and a possible veto -- over potential tariffs imposed on national-security grounds.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the influential Republican chairman of the Finance Committee, said last week he will work with Democrats and Republicans "to find a bill that we can get massive amount of support, so if we have to [we can] override the veto" expected from Mr. Trump.

Lawmakers are worried that if Mr. Trump were to impose duties on imported cars, other countries would retaliate not only against American-made vehicles but also politically sensitive products, such as farm produce. Republican senators from southeastern states with European, Japanese and Korean-branded auto plants have been among the most outspoken critics.

More broadly, lawmakers are questioning the Trump administration's use of national-security arguments to set economic policy. Steel and aluminum are directly used to make weapons, tanks and ships, but light cars and auto parts aren't a major part of modern warfare, opponents say.

Section 232, the part of the decades-old trade law that administration officials say gives them wide leeway on national security, faces a lawsuit from steel importers who argue it gives the president authority that the Constitution delegates to Congress. Lawyers for the plaintiffs say a trade-focused federal court could release an opinion within days.

Another problem with adding Section 232 tariffs this spring is that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is seeking to move in the opposite direction. Mr. Lighthizer, who led the negotiations on a new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement, is now working on a deal with Canada and Mexico to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum from those countries.

Resolving the metals issue but adding new tariffs on cars or parts could muddy the waters and potentially hurt Republican and Senate support for the new Nafta deal, congressional aides say.

In a recent speech to state governors, Mr. Trump said the threat of tariffs have gone a long way toward clinching the new Nafta deal.

"I said, 'Look, you know, you're either going to do this or we're going to put 20%-25% tariffs on your cars that you ship in here by the millions," Mr. Trump told state governors on Feb. 25.

The leverage also worked to bring EU officials to meet with U.S. officials to lower tariffs, Mr. Trump said: "We told them, 'Have to meet. Sorry. And if you don't meet, we're going to tariff the hell out of you.'"

Still, the U.S. and EU are deeply divided over what to include in coming trade negotiations, with the American side pressing for Europe to open up its food market to more U.S. agricultural products and EU officials insisting that Mr. Trump agreed with his Brussels counterpart to tackle industrial tariffs alone.

A failure to make progress in talks with the EU could lead Mr. Trump to renew threats for tariffs on autos or other products, using either Section 232 or another tool under U.S. law.

