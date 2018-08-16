Momentum Telecom Earns Spot on Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Three-time honoree, Momentum honored for growth and innovation



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom , for the second straight year, has been recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies. Inc. 5000 chose to recognize Momentum after the company’s impressive 120% growth over the last three years in a competitive industry. This announcement also marks third time in company history that Momentum has earned this prestigious honor.

“At Momentum, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining seasoned experts with smarter technology, and I believe our growth and our inclusion on this list shows the market’s full embrace of a technology company that works to put the customer first and create an unmatched customer experience,” said Momentum CEO, Bill Fox.

With its inclusion in this list, Momentum joins a unique group of companies that make up a dynamic portion of the country’s economy with an aggregate revenue of $206.1 billion in 2017 and have accounted for more than 660,000 jobs over the past three years.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief, James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Momentum’s company profile, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

About Momentum

Momentum Telecom is a premier provider of Business Voice , BBX Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions . Momentum’s solutions offer smart, customizable cloud-based applications including voice, video and collaboration tools that enhance business productivity and efficiency for direct customers and more than 500 nationwide white label and channel partners. Momentum Telecom is committed to delivering best-in-class products backed by a geo-redundant network paired with industry-leading uptime and customer service. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Momentum Telecom has regional offices actively serving customers across the United States. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook , Google Plus , Twitter , LinkedIn or visit our blog . At Momentum Telecom, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining smarter technology with seasoned experts while delivering unmatched customer experience.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

Media Contacts

Momentum Telecom

Beth Hildreth

bhildreth@momentumtelecom.com

315-579-7112