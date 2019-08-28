Log in
Momentum's 4th Annual Blockchain Opportunity Summit to Address the Evolution of Enterprise Transformation

08/28/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Industry Experts to Discuss How Blockchain Survived the Crypto Winter

For the 4th straight year, Momentum's Blockchain Opportunity Summit will bring together leading industry experts who have been evaluating, implementing and measuring the success of blockchain deployment inside the enterprise since the technology burst on the scene in 2014.

"Every speaker has been hand selected because of their multi-year commitment to distributed ledger technology," said original summit founder and Momentum CEO Ben Greenzweig. "We avoided the crypto hype cycle and always focused on the benefits of the technology to the enterprise, staying true to the mission of the event," he concluded.

The 4th Annual Blockchain Opportunity Summit will take place on December 10th in New York City and features of full roster of deeply experienced professionals including:

● Karen Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Technology, New York City Economic Development Corporation

● Susan Gault-Brown, Financial Services Partner, Investment Management Group Chair, & Blockchain Group Co-Chair, Morrison & Foerster LLP

● Fritz Charles, Founder, Coin Gamma

● Kyle Culver, Solution Architect, Humana

● Dario de Martino, Co-Chair, Blockchain Practice, Morrison & Foerster LLP

● Mike Edelhart, Managing, Partner, Social Starts

● Spencer Klein, Partner and Co-Head of M&A, Morrison & Foerster LLP

● Angel Lorente, Americas Finance Innovation Leader, Morgan Stanley

● Nikolai Lukin, AVP, Agile & DevOps Lead, MassMutual

● Alex Nascimento, Founder, UCLA Blockchain Lab

● Samantha Radocchia,Emerging Tech Entrepreneur, Author, “Bitcoin Pizza: The No-BS Guide to Blockchain”

● Sunayna Tuteja, of Digital Assets & DLT, TD Ameritrade

● Thomas Zakrzewski, Head of Blockchain, S&P Global

Hosted again by Morrison & Foerster LLP, one of the technology industry's most established and knowledgeable law firms, the Blockchain Opportunity Summit will focus exclusively on the distributed future of enterprise transformation and provide a holistic, evidence-based view on how today's smart organizations are using blockchain technology to create secure, transparent and efficient processes.

More information about the summit can be found online at https://blockchainopp.com. Registration is now open and prices start at just $395 for end users/evaluators.

ABOUT MOMENTUM EVENT GROUP

Momentum relentlessly pursues the future trends that will impact your industry, company and profession.

We specialize in bringing together experts to share their knowledge in a highly intimate, senior and interactive environment where every attendee is a stakeholder, delivering value in every experience. More than a statement, it’s the way we do business. From the quality of our speakers and content, to the way we drive attendee interaction and communication on an annual basis, we believe nothing is more powerful than the value of human interaction.

Momentum works hard to ensure that all clients derive maximum value from their relationship with us and that we are constantly striving to exceed expectations.


