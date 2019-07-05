Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Momo Inc. (MOMO), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), & Hecla Mining Company (HL) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)
Class Period: April 21, 2015 - April 29, 2019
Deadline: July 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/momo
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momo's compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) 
Class Period: August 10, 2017 - May 10, 2019
Deadline: July 22, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/rick
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RCI engaged in numerous transactions with Eric Langan, RCI’s CEO, including lending him large amounts of money; (2) these practices were likely to lead to investigations of RCI by regulators; (3) investigations into RCI’s corporate governance would harm RCI’s prospects by, among other things, causing it to be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about RCI’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)
Class Period: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019
Deadline: July 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hl
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hecla’s Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by defendants during Hecla’s extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period; (2) due to these material problems, defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow; and (3) as a result, Hecla’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pACCESS BANK : Can Access Bank Prove Balzac Right Or Wrong?
AQ
05:13pVISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Elite Tactical XRS II and Robert Brantley Return to the Podium at King of the 2 Miles Match
PU
05:13pNEWMONT GOLDCORP CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pHYDRO ONE : and Canadian Niagara Power collaborate to strengthen electricity infrastructure and improve reliability for the Port Colborne area
PU
05:11pTHE ESSENCE FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA SET TO ‘LEVEL UP' BRANDED EXPERIENCES FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OFFERING WORLD-CLASS CONSUMER ACTIVATIONS BY FESTIVAL PARTNERS COCA-COLA, AT&T, DISNEY, FORD, MCDONALD'S, STATE FARM, WALMART AND MORE!
BU
05:08pKALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : to Hold Annual and Special Meeting on July 29, 2019
AQ
05:07pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:07pIMAC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:05pNervGen Amends Investor Relations Agreement
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About