Monaker : Booking Engine Goes Live with Two Major Vacation Rental Distributors, Brings Total to 11 Travel Distributors With Access to Company's 2.6 Million Vacation Rental Properties

WESTON, FL - April 2, 2019 - Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, today reported that two more of its 30 contracted distribution partners have completed their integrations and certification with the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), thereby enabling them to start searching and offering their customers Monaker's instantly bookable inventory of more than 2.6 million vacation rental properties through their established channels.

'These two newest additions to our travel partner network are highly significant to our company's progress,' said Monaker CEO Bill Kerby. 'Together, they operate lodging booking platforms in over 20 countries with millions of monthly users searching and booking accommodations; and, to date, they represent the largest travel distributors to go live with the Monaker Booking Engine. We believe this marks the beginning of the second phase of the rollout of MBE integrations, as several more of the industry's top-established companies with global distribution are expected to be going live soon.'

Currently, of the 30 established travel distributors contracted to use MBE for vacation rental bookings, 11 have now completed integrations and are live to search and book Monaker's vacation rental properties, and the Company has seen an encouraging trend in inventory searches and bookings month-over-month since going live with its first distributor partners at the end of 2018.

The MBE Application Program Interface (API) provides Monaker's integrated travel distributors and their downstream partners with the ability to book commissionable vacation rentals within their existing reservation systems from Monaker's global inventory of vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and even castles. Because the Monaker inventory bookings are instantly confirmed, rather than waiting hours or even days for property owners to respond, the vacation rental can also be seamlessly booked alongside air, car and other travel reservations as a complete package.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

