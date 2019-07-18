Monaker : Joins Russell Microcap® Index

WESTON, FL - July 1, 2019 - Monaker Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2019 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens today.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

'Monaker is honored to be included in the Russell Microcap Index,' said Bill Kerby, the company's vice chairman and CEO. 'It comes at an opportune time with the recent launch of our next-generation Monaker Booking Engine with Trisept Solutions and other travel distribution partners. We expect our inclusion will raise awareness across the investment community.'

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the 'Russell Reconstitution' section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com.

