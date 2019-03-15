Monarch Cement : 2019 Proxy

March 15, 2019

Dear Stockholder:

You are invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of The Monarch Cement Company to be held in the H.F.G. Wulf Conference Center at our Company's corporate offices located at 449 1200 Street, Humboldt, Kansas, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, commencing at 1:00 p.m., local time.

The business to be conducted at the meeting is described in the accompanying notice of annual meeting and proxy statement. At this year's meeting, the agenda includes the election of four Class III directors. In addition, there will be an opportunity to meet with members of senior management and review the business and operations of our Company.

A light lunch will be provided beginning at 12:00 p.m. for stockholders and guests. Please advise Karen Emerson at 620-473-2222 Ext. 175, by Wednesday, April 3, 2019, if you plan to arrive in time for lunch.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please cast your vote as soon as possible. You may vote by completing, signing and returning the enclosed proxy.

We appreciate your continued interest in and support of our Company.

Sincerely,

/s/ Debra P. Roe Debra P. Roe, CPA

Secretary-Treasurer

March 15, 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 10, 2019

The annual meeting of stockholders of The Monarch Cement Company, a Kansas corporation, will be held in the H.F.G. Wulf Conference Center at our Company's corporate offices located at 449 1200 Street, Humboldt, Kansas, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, commencing at 1:00 p.m., local time, and thereafter as it may from time to time be adjourned, for the following purposes:

1. To elect four Class III Directors to hold office for a term expiring at our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified or until their respective earlier resignation or removal; and

2. To consider and act upon any other matters that properly may come before the meeting.

The proposals referred to above are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement. Our annual report to stockholders for 2018, which contains our audited financial statements, also accompanies this notice of annual meeting and proxy statement.

Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on February 15, 2019 as the record date for the determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting. We solicit you to give your proxy to vote at the annual meeting by following the specific voting instructions appearing on the enclosed proxy, regardless of whether you plan to attend the meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

/s/ Debra P. Roe

Debra P. Roe, CPA

Secretary-Treasurer_________________________________________________________________________________________

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE FOLLOW THE SPECIFIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS APPEARING

ON THE ENCLOSED PROXY AND RETURN IT AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE

IN ORDER TO ENSURE YOUR REPRESENTATION AT THE MEETING.

We encourage you to review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

The Monarch Cement Company 449 1200 Street Humboldt, Kansas 66748__________________

PROXY STATEMENT__________________

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD APRIL 10, 2019__________________

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING

Although we encourage you to read this proxy statement in its entirety, we include this question and answer section to provide some background information and brief answers to several questions you might have about the annual meeting.

Why am I receiving these materials?

The Board of Directors of The Monarch Cement Company is providing these materials to you in connection with our annual meeting of stockholders on April 10, 2019. The information included in this proxy statement relates to the proposals to be voted on at the annual meeting, the voting process, and certain other required information. This proxy statement, the notice of annual meeting of stockholders and the accompanying proxy were first sent or given to our stockholders on or about March 15, 2019. As a stockholder of our Company, you are entitled and encouraged to vote on the items of business described in these proxy materials. Your vote is very important. For this reason, our Board is requesting that you allow your shares to be represented at the annual meeting by the persons named as proxies on the enclosed proxy.

When and where will the annual meeting be held?

The annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, commencing at 1:00 p.m., local time, in the H.F.G. Wulf Conference Center at our Company's corporate offices located at 449 1200 Street, Humboldt, Kansas. You may obtain directions to the location of the annual meeting by calling us at (620) 473-2222. You do not have to attend the annual meeting to be able to vote.

What matters will be voted on at the annual meeting?

Stockholders will consider and vote upon the election of four Class III Directors to hold office for a term expiring at our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified or until their respective earlier resignation or removal.

We are not aware of any business to be acted upon at the annual meeting other than the items described in this proxy statement. Your signed proxy, however, will entitle the persons named as proxy holders to vote in their discretion for any other matter that is properly presented at the meeting.

How does our Board of Directors recommend that I vote?

Our Board of Directors recommends that you vote "FOR" the election of each nominee for director named in this proxy statement.

What shares can I vote?

The only outstanding voting securities of our Company are the shares of our Capital Stock, $2.50 par value, and our Class B Capital Stock, $2.50 par value. As of the February 15, 2019 record date for the annual meeting, 2,644,159 shares of our Capital Stock and 1,216,630 shares of our Class B Capital Stock were issued and outstanding. Each issued and outstanding share of our Capital Stock as of the close of business on the record date is entitled to one vote on each matter submitted to a vote at the annual meeting, and each issued and outstanding share of our Class B Capital Stock as of the close of business on the record date is entitled to ten votes on each matter submitted to a vote at the annual meeting. All outstanding shares of ourCapital Stock and Class B Capital Stock as of the close of business on the record date are entitled to vote as a single class on all proposals submitted to a vote at the annual meeting.

You may vote all shares of our Capital Stock and Class B Capital Stock that you held as of the record date. This includes (i) shares held directly in your name as the stockholder of record, and (ii) shares held for you as the beneficial owner through a broker, trustee or other nominee, sometimes referred to as shares held in "street name".

How do I submit my vote?

You may vote your shares by completing, signing and returning the proxy provided to you, or by attending the annual meeting and voting in person. Specific voting instructions are found on the proxy provided to you.

Shares held by the stockholder of record. If your shares are registered directly in your name in our transfer agent records, you are considered the stockholder of record, and these proxy materials were sent to you directly. As the stockholder of record, you have the right to grant your proxy vote directly or to vote in person at the annual meeting. We have enclosed a proxy for you to use. If you choose to vote by proxy, we must receive your proxy vote prior to the annual meeting in order for it to be counted.

Shares held in street name. If you hold shares in a brokerage account or through some other nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in street name, and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by your broker, trustee or other nominee. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, trustee or nominee how to vote your shares by following the instructions they provide to you. Although you may attend the annual meeting, you may not vote these shares in person at the meeting unless you obtain a "legal proxy" from your broker, trustee or nominee. We may require a recent brokerage statement or other proof of ownership for admission to the meeting. You may vote your shares by following the instructions provided to you by your broker, trustee or other nominee, including those concerning the deadline for you to provide your voting direction.

Can I change my proxy vote or revoke my proxy?

If you are a stockholder of record, you may change your vote or revoke your proxy any time before your vote is used at the annual meeting by:

● submitting a valid, later-dated proxy;

● notifying our corporate secretary in writing that you have revoked your proxy; or

● completing a written ballot at the annual meeting.

Attendance at the annual meeting will not in and of itself constitute a revocation of your proxy.

If you hold shares as the beneficial owner in street name, you may change your vote by timely submitting new voting instructions to your broker, trustee or other nominee or, if you have obtained a legal proxy from your broker, trustee or nominee, by voting in person at the annual meeting.

How many votes are needed to conduct business at the annual meeting?

A majority of votes represented by the holders of our Capital Stock and Class B Capital Stock entitled to vote at the annual meeting, treated as a single class, must be present or represented by proxy in order to satisfy the quorum requirement for the transaction of business at the annual meeting. Both abstentions and broker non-votes (described below under "What is the effect of a broker non-vote?") are counted as present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining a quorum. If a quorum should not be present, the annual meeting may be adjourned from time to time until a quorum is obtained.

How are votes counted?

If you are a stockholder of record and you give your proxy, the shares represented by the proxy will be voted in accordance with your instructions. However, if you are a stockholder of record and you give your proxy without providing voting instructions on one or more proposals, your proxy will be voted for those unmarked proposals in accordance with the recommendation of our Board of Directors (which recommendation is identified above under "How does our Board of Directors recommend that I vote?").

If your shares are held in street name through a broker or other nominee, they will be voted in accordance with the voting instructions that you provide. If you do not provide voting instructions to your broker or nominee on any proposal, it is anticipated that your shares would not be voted on that proposal at the annual meeting.

What vote is required to approve the proposals at the annual meeting?

Election of Directors. Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast, in person or by proxy, by stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting in the election of directors. This means that the four nominees receiving the highest number of votes at the annual meeting will be elected. Stockholders can withhold authority to vote for one or more nominees for director. Shares not voted, whether by specifically withholding authority to vote on your proxy or otherwise, will have no impact on the election of directors except to the extent the failure to vote for an individual results in another individual receiving a larger proportion of the total votes. No shares may be voted for more than four nominees at the annual meeting. Stockholders do not have cumulative voting rights in the election of directors.

Approval of Other Matters. Approval of all other proposals that properly may come before the annual meeting will require the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast, in person or by proxy, by stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting on the particular proposal. Stockholders may abstain from voting on these proposals. If your shares are voted to "abstain" with respect to any of these proposals, this will have the same effect as a vote against the proposal.

What is the effect of a broker non-vote?

A "broker non-vote" occurs when a broker or other nominee holding shares for a beneficial owner does not vote on a particular proposal because the broker or other nominee does not have discretionary voting power with respect to that proposal and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. If you hold shares in street name through a broker or other nominee and do not provide voting instructions on any proposal, your shares may not be voted on that proposal at the annual meeting. Broker non-votes are counted as present or represented for purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum for the annual meeting, if the shares are otherwise properly represented at the meeting. Broker non-votes are not counted for purposes of determining the number of votes eligible to be cast on any proposal for which the broker or other nominee lacks discretionary authority, and therefore would reduce the number of affirmative votes that are necessary to approve that proposal.

Who pays the cost of soliciting votes at the annual meeting?

This proxy solicitation is being made by our Board of Directors. All costs of this solicitation will be borne by our Company. Our Company may reimburse brokers, banks and other persons holding stock in their names, or in the names of nominees, for their expenses incurred in sending proxy materials to their principals and obtaining their proxies.

What should I do if I receive more than one set of proxy materials?

You may receive multiple sets of proxy materials if you hold shares in more than one brokerage account or if you are a stockholder of record and have shares registered in more than one name. Please vote the shares on each proxy or voting instruction form you receive.

We have adopted a "householding" procedure which allows us, unless a stockholder withholds consent, to send one proxy statement and annual report to multiple stockholders sharing the same address. Each stockholder at a given address will receive a separate proxy or voting instruction form. If you are receiving multiple sets of proxy materials and wish to have your accounts householded, or if you no longer wish to participate in householding and wish to revoke your consent, call our corporate secretary, Debra P. Roe, at (620) 473-2222, or send written instructions to our corporate secretary at The Monarch Cement Company, P.O. Box 1000, Humboldt, KS 66748. If you have a householding request for your brokerage account, please contact your broker.

Where may I obtain financial and other information about Monarch?

Our annual report to stockholders, containing our audited financial statements for 2018, accompanies this proxy statement. This proxy statement, our annual report to stockholders and our other proxy materials are available on our internet website (www.monarchcement.com) and on the OTC Markets' internet website (www.otcmarkets.com).